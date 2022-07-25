GENEVA — The 82nd Geneva City Golf Tournament got underway this weekend with qualifying rounds on Saturday and the first round of match play for both divisions on Sunday.
Three-time defending champion Mike Long received a bye in the qualifying rounds and it appears that his fiercest competition is John Mittiga.
Mittiga was in top form over the weekend as he shot at five-under par 66 to win the qualifying medal by nine strokes. He then dispatched Nick Andrews in the opening round of match play. Joey Maher was second in qualifying with a four-over 75 followed by three-time former champion Steve Aquilano in third with a 76.
In the Senior Division, Andrew Burns walked away with the qualifying medal with a seven-over par 78 on Saturday beating John Zugec by four strokes.
In Sunday’s match play first round, only one upset occurred in either division. 10-seed Craig Salone upset 7-seed Bill Long in the Senior Division.
The Senior Division featured mostly byes in the first round except for two matches, one of which was the Salone upset. The other match was between 8-seed Don DiCampli and 9-seed Mike J. Roulan Sr., which DiCampli won and will take on top seed Rich Cardinale in the Elite 8.
Other Elite 8 senior matches include Charles Brind vs. Scott Knittle, qualifying medalist Andrew Burns vs. Craig Salone, and John Zugec will take on Marc Grenouilleau.
In the main championship draw, 1-seed Mike Long defeated 16-seed Dylan Hedgepeth in his first round of the 2022 City Golf Championship.
In the Elite 8 of the championship division, Long will play No. 8 seed Eric Legott, No. 4 Steve Aquilano will play 5-seed Chris Salone, 2-seed Mittiga will play 7-seed Kevin Bucklin and and 3-seed Joey Maher will play 6-seed Brady Zugec.