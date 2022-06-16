GENEVA — The Geneva City Golf Championship is just around the corner, a tournament that for the past three seasons has belonged to Mike Long.
The championship was first conducted in 1940 and continues to bring out the best golfers in the area. This year, all rounds will be played at Geneva Country Club.
The tournament runs from July 23 to July 31 starting with an 18-Hole Qualifier for Championship & Senior Divisions (50 & Over) Match-Play Format.
Qualifying scores will determine the Top 15 seeds with Long locked up as the No. 1 seed.
The entry fee is $75 per player and applications can be picked up at Geneva Country Club.
For more information call Geneva CC at (315) 789-8786.
In 2021, Long’s third championship in a row put him in elite company alongside tournament committee member Steve Acquilano and John Carroll. Carroll was the first to three-peat from 1961-63 and Acquilano did it from 2007-09.
This year, Long has a chance to make history and be the first person in the 62-year history of the tournament to win four straight titles.