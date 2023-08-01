GENEVA — Mike Long is having himself a summer.
When Long heads to Hobart College to start his tenure as the varsity golf coach, he will be bringing another accolade with him: a fourth Geneva City Golf Championship.
On Sunday at Geneva Country Club, Long and defending champion John Mittiga battled in the championship match for the third year in a row. Mittiga knocked Long off his perch of three straight titles in 2022, but Long responded this time around with a solid 36 holes finished off by a clutch 6-foot birdie putt to win the championship 1-up.
“It feels pretty good. Every time me and John play we always have a good battle and always want to win,” Long said. “It’s 50/50 every chance we get. He got me last year and two years ago I also got him on the last hole. They’ve all been good matches and we put on a good show for everyone.”
The championship run started with Long — as the No. 2 seed — beating Geoffrey Taras in the first round before dispatching Joey Maher in the quarterfinals. Long defeated Eric Legott in Saturday’s semifinals before the inevitable rubber match awaited him in the finals against a good buddy.
Mittiga and Long chatted a fair bit during the first 18 holes, shared some laughs and stayed within one, two or, at most, three holes of one another. The most either got ahead was 3-up, but that quickly faded back to even or 1-up.
“The first 18 holes we were talking a little bit. The match was pretty even; 1-up, 2-up, nothing crazy,” Long said. “Then the last 18 holes is when the match really starts, I feel like. That’s when it gets serious and we don’t really talk too much. It was a good battle.”
When the final 18 holes of the championship starts, it’s all business.
Both players know exactly the best way to play each hole. Not only have the two been playing the 9-hole Geneva Country Club for many years now, but they have been on the course all week long during the tournament. They know each way a ball will roll on every green, what areas of trouble to avoid and which approach shots work best on each hole.
“Once that last nine comes, you know what the putts are going to do from shots you’ve hit and that goes for the other person too. But then it irritates you when you miss a putt because you know the read for the most part. If you have a putt within 15 feet, you know what it’s going to do.”
After losing the first hole, Long got a 1-up lead on hole six. The match essentially stayed as such with Long one or two steps ahead for the majority of the 36 holes. On hole 15, Long stretched his lead to 3-up before Mittiga strung together a streak of birdies to rein Long back in.
Mittiga got the match back to even after 26 holes. After that, neither golfer went up by more than one.
After 34 holes, Mittiga leveled the match with two holes to play. On the final hole, Long stared down a 6-foot birdie putt for the match with a modest fist pump.
“It was alright. It wasn’t too big,” Mittiga said with a laugh. “My driver wasn’t too good all day but I got a good one on the last hole and then hit a good wedge in. It felt good.”
With a herd of fans watching from golf carts, Long drained the 6-footer to take back the City Championship and headed into the clubhouse to celebrate for the fourth time with the trophy and a $250 winner’s payout.
John Zugec won the senior division, knocking off defending champion Charles Brind in the championship. Zugec, the No. 2 seed, knocked off Marc Grenouilleau in the quarterfinals and Chas Pitifer in the semifinals. The championship win paid $150.