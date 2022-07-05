LAS VEGAS — For Clifton Springs’ Mackenzie Hoven, weightlifting was always something to keep her in tip-top shape during her track and field career. Now, it’s become something that she can be extremely proud of with her most recent accomplishments.
Hoven, who graduated from Midlakes in 2013, began her track and field career during her time with the Screaming Eagles and kept it going all the way until she graduated school at Utica College (now University).
She always hit the weights in the gym during her track career but since graduating college, she has become a three-time participant at the USA Powerlifting Nationals.
Hoven noted that the transition to weightlifting was natural because of her career in track. She said she jumped into it “to keep busy because I wasn’t ready to quite hang it up yet,”
Back in March, she competed at an Arnold Expo event in Ohio where she qualified for to nationals in June for the third time.
Her first year at nationals was back in 2019 at Lomard, Ill. and last year at Daytona Beach, Fla. There was no event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s nationals took place in Las Vegas where she finished in fifth place overall in her age and weight class.
Competitors above the age of 23 compete in the open class until they enter their early 40s to be considered for “Masters.”
Hoven was in the 100+ kilogram division for the open weightlifters.
In Vegas, she recorded final lifts of 230 kilograms (507.1 lbs) on the squat press, 95 kilograms (209.4 lbs) on the bench press and 227.5 kilograms (501.6) on the dead lift.
To determine what place she finished, Hoven’s total weight lifted would represent her final score. Between the three lifts, her total weight came out to a whopping 552.5 kilograms (1,218.1 lbs), earning her a fifth place finish.
“Kind of wild honestly,” Hoven said on her time in Vegas. “It’s always fun because I have a great team that does a lot of lifting at those big events like that so it’s a great team environment to get to go out with all your friends and get to see them compete. Then kind of turnaround and then you compete right after, it’s really a fun whole weeklong event.”
Hoven does most of her training at Mustache Barbell and Fitness out of Buffalo where her coach, Carley Skarupinski and her team are from. She also gets in training at East Ave. Barbell in Rochester. Hoven trains at least four days a week and about three months prior to the event, she and her team come up with a training gameplan specific to each event.
Skarupinski is a remote coach but the quality of videos allows Hoven and her coach to work together just as well as being in person. And, the feedback has already proven enough for Hoven to be at her best.
Hoven gives most of credit to Dan Lynch and Damian Mila in getting her involved with weightlifting as those two from her local gyms are the main reasons for pushing her in doing this. But like many high-performance athletes, her parents have played vital roles as well.
“My parents have always been there in support of every endeavor that I’ve done, especially in athletics and continue to be there and support all my participation,” she said.
Hoven’s next event could be an Expo primetime event with USAPL. But, she is also not ruling out a fourth trip to nationals in 2023.