CLIFTON SPRINGS — For years, ice hockey was the only professional sport that witnessed a form of bare-knuckle fighting.
With the meteoric rise in popularity of mixed martial arts, including the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, hockey no longer holds that distinction.
The BKFC is the first organization to allow sanctioned and regulated bare-knuckle fighting in the United States. In fact, it’s the fastest-growing combat sport today.
Clifton Springs native Zachary Johnson is humbled to be a part of the sport’s genesis.
The next event — BKFC New York — will be held at the Seneca-Allegheny Casino in Salamanca. On Saturday’s card will be a highly anticipated title fight between Joey Beltran and Arnold Adams, as well as Midlakes graduate Johnson against David Morgan in the featherweight class.
“Being part of a sport that’s the fastest-growing combat sport in the world and putting your name into the record books in the (Bare Knuckle Boxing) Hall of Fame that’s in Belfast, N.Y. ... that’s the biggest thing,” Johnson said.
Johnson, 36, is a former pro boxer. After beginning his boxing career 0-6, he was approached by Kevin Smith, owner of Smith Brothers Combat Sports in Hudson, Fla. Smith told Johnson about the up-and-coming bare-knuckle combat sport. Reinvigorated to be a part of something new and exciting, Johnson threw himself into training.
“Kevin signed me, and I’ve been training with him in Tampa,” Johnson said. “I saw that there was a card in upstate New York. I have never fought in (my) home state as a professional athlete.”
Johnson’s style fits well with bare-knuckle fighting. He likes to come forward in fights, and that’s exactly what fighters need to do in BKFC, as opposed to traditional boxing or UFC, where fighters can sit back and fight defensively if they wish.
All that separates bare-knuckle fighting from UFC or boxing is the set of rules and style of combat.
In UFC, fighters can strike with and to the legs, as well as grapple with opponents. In BKFC, no kicking or grappling is allowed, but fighters may clinch their opponent behind the neck, as is typical in muay thai. Unlike UFC, bare-knuckle fighters are not allowed to strike a downed opponent.
“It’s almost like a street fight, in my eyes,” Johnson said. “You just have to come forward, throw punches, and you can use muay thai clinches ... but there’s a lot of boxing involved.”
Each round lasts two minutes, and there are five rounds in a fight.
Johnson believes part of the reason it has been growing in popularity is due to how fast, exciting and appealing it is to the average combat sport enthusiast. Fighters waste little time in the ring. As soon as the bell rings, haymakers follow.
“It’s got a little bit of (UFC and boxing) worlds, but it’s also got its own little world,” Johnson said of where BKFC sits in relation to boxing and UFC. “It’s more exciting. (The sport) wants non-stop excitement, and I think that’s what gives bare-knuckle the upper hand as to why it’s the fastest-growing combat sport.”
What is perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the sport is that while fighters suffer a higher volume of facial lacerations in BKFC, there is a lower rate of concussions and broken hand bones than in boxing or the UFC, according to a study revealed at the Association of Ringside Physicians annual conference by Dr. Don Muzzi in 2020.
Knowing that, and being a part of the origins of the BKFC, enamored Johnson long before he committed all of himself to training and the sport. He gives a heap of credit to his trainer, manager and promoter in Smith, but also the area where he grew up.
“I feel very humble, very blessed by the support from everybody in my hometown and the area,” Johnson said. “I played sports in this area, and it’s just home.
“It feels good coming home … It’s for this town, this area. I want to put this place on the map. There’s so many good athletes coming out of this area. Being a professional athlete was always my dream, and it started at Midlakes.”
The Nov. 6 fight will pit Johnson against David Morgan, a former UFC fighter who is filling in at the last minute; Johnson’s original opponent was forced to drop out.
Apart from the story lines involved with Johnson’s career and the interest in a budding combat sport, he believes the BKFC is flat-out entertaining.
“My dream finally came true, and now we’re going into a sport that we’re 0-0 and we’re looking for that 145(-pound) title,” Johnson said. “The first step is Saturday at Seneca-Allegheny Casino.
“I’m ready to go,” Johnson said. “I feel great, I feel confident, and I feel like we’re going to put this guy to sleep.”