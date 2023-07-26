CLYDE — The Clyde-Savannah Central School District has named Pamela Lockwood as its new Director of Athletics and Physical Education.
Lockwood has been a part of the Clyde-Savannah school district since October 2022 and excelled in her current role as MTSS coordinator. Prior to her time in the district, she taught physical education/health for seven years, and she possesses 15 years of experience coaching several sports, including soccer, basketball, and softball.
Lockwood is thrilled to get started in her new position.
“Having grown up in a small community, I know what sports mean to the wonderful area of Clyde-Savannah,” she said. “Sports don’t just impact our student-athletes, they impact the community. I’m honored to take on this role.
“I am excited to continue to build upon the community’s rich athletic traditions while supporting the growth of our students, student-athletes, teachers, and coaches, in the classroom, on the field and as leaders in our community.”
“Ms. Lockwood possesses a deep understanding of the vital role sports play in the development of our students. She holds a commitment to maintaining a culture of inclusivity, sportsmanship, and academic excellence,” said Clyde-Savannah Superintendent Mike Hayden. “I am confident that under Ms. Lockwood’s leadership our athletic program will flourish and continue to provide valuable opportunities for our students to grow both athletically and personally.”
Outside of work, Lockwood enjoys spending time with her 6-year-old son, hiking and golfing. Lockwood will officially begin her role as Athletic Director in August.
Lockwood replaces outgoing Athletic Director Chris Stuff.