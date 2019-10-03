CAZENOVIA — Every athlete steps into their respective arena in order to leave their mark, whether it’s by a single win, a championship or even a loss.
Some athlete’s thumb print is bigger than others.
To say the mark that Heather Nearpass — now Heather Pallone — left at Cazenovia College is conspicuous would be an understatement. In her four years as a Wildcat, from 2004-08, the three-sport varsity athlete set six school records and finished in the top five in 16 individual categories. Her résumé resulted in Pallone being inducted into the Cazenovia Hall of Fame Saturday night.
“It was a little bit of shock,” Pallone said of her initial reaction after learning she would be inducted. “I wasn’t anticipating it. I was overwhelmed and excited.”
Before attending Caz, Pallone grew up in Clyde and attended Clyde-Savannah High School. In all four years she was a varsity member of the volleyball team in the fall, the basketball team in the winter and the softball team in the spring.
Pallone remembers the 2004 run to states on the basketball team, as well as many of her teammates.
“I have so many memories, and all of them include former teammates,” Pallone said. “My favorite is winning sectionals in 2004 and then going to states.”
After graduating from Clyde-Savannah in 2004, Pallone decided to attend Cazenovia College, south of Syracuse.
“I was recruited for basketball by my former coach,” Pallone said. “He recruited my best friend and I, and we decided to take a trip and explore and I fell in love with the feel of the community, of the college and the town, especially coming from a tight-knight community in Clyde-Savannah.”
Normally, when an athlete excels at multiple sports in high school, a myriad of obstacles force them to focus on one sport in college.
Not Pallone.
Even with the social and academic pressure college presents, she somehow managed to play all three sports at the varsity level.
For the first two years, Pallone played volleyball and basketball. The only reason she didn’t play softball was because Cazenovia hadn’t started their varsity softball program yet. That program got underway her junior year, in 2007, and for the last two years of her undergraduate education she was a three-sport varsity athlete, a unicorn of sorts in the world of college athletics.
As she dominated opposing teams in all three sports, Heather got her hands on nearly every volleyball record Caz had. She holds the record for career attacks (2,292) and service attempts (823), attacks attempted in a season (1023), service attempts in a season (370), digs in a season (475) and attack attempts in a match (66). She also finished second in career kills (540), career digs (1063) and six other categories.
In back-to-back years, 2006-07, Pallone was named to the All-North Eastern Athletic Conference Second Team.
As for basketball, she is top five in four statistical categories, including second in career assists (325) and third in career steals (238).
Now an employee at the Syracuse College of Arts and Sciences, Pallone has taken her place among the pantheon of greatest athletes at her alma mater.