It hasn’t been the snowiest or coldest winter by any stretch, but the Hobart and William Smith Alpine Ski team has had a strong start to its first season as a varsity sport since 1956.
The teams compete in the Mideast Conference of the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association alongside the likes of Colgate, Cornell. Syracuse University, SUNY Geneseo, RIT, RPI, Binghamton, U of R, Ithaca, Hamilton and Paul Smith’s College.
Weekend ski competitions comprise of Saturday and Sunday competition with giant slalom one day and slalom the next. The first weekend of the season for the program was in Queensbury on West Mountain Jan. 21-22. William Smith placed first out of 13 schools on both days with Caraline Gray placing the best time in the giant slalom (2:15.88) and the third-best time in the slalom (2:01.04).
Hobart placed fourth out of 13 in the Giant Slalom and second out of 13 in the Slalom.
This past weekend, the teams were in Cortland at Greek Peak Mountain Resort for their second NCAA appearance and William Smith dominated once again.
The Herons finished second in the giant slalom and first in the slalom, which was their third first place finish of the season. William Smith sits in first place overall in the season’s team combined results after two weeks of competition.
In Saturday’s giant slalom race, the Herons posted a second-place team finish, clocking in less than one second behind first-place Colgate with a combined team time of 5:35.14. William Smith produced three top-10 finishes in their second week of action. Gray headlined the Herons once again, finishing second with a combined time of 1:49.66.
The team will make its home NCAA varsity debut at Bristol Mountain this weekend, where the regional championships will be held later this month.
For a team in its first varsity season with just three days of practice due to lack of snow, HWS has their sights set on being a top program in the country.