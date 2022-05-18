LITTLE FALLS — Finger Lakes Community College baseball has a title on its mind.
The Lakers got their postseason started last weekend against Cayuga Community College and after they took the first game 7-3, the series had shades of the Spartans’ sweep of FLCC from earlier in the season.
Not so fast. FLCC charged back and dispatched with Cayuga CC in the next two games: 7-5 and 6-2.
The Lakers, now 13-2 in their last 15 games, take on sixth-ranked Herkimer CC tomorrow in the NJCAA Region III Final Four at Veterans Memorial Park at 2 p.m. The Generals have lost once since March 19 and have outscored opponents 69-25 in the month of May thus far.
The two teams had a two-game series back in the middle of April but played just one of them due to weather. Herkimer squeaked by the Lakers 4-3, so it is not unreasonable to think that FLCC has a strong chance to dismantle the Generals.
The Laker bats will need to be wide awake from the first pitch. The Generals’ pitching staff gives up an average of 1.59 runs per inning pitched and has a team ERA of 4.25. There is certainly opportunity for the likes of Ryan Smith, Tyler Cerame and Tim McClare to dish out some damage.
Smith leads the Lakers with 61 hits and is third on the team in RBIs with 27 and second on the team with a .372 batting average for players with more than 100 at-bats.
Cerame leads the team with a .394 batting average and an on-base percentage of .478. He’s fifth on the team in RBIs with 23. Neither Smith nor Cerame hit many out of the park — Cerame has the lone home run between the two — but that’s where McClare comes in.
McClare leads FLCC in both home runs with six and RBIs with 32. The team batting average is a solid .306 and a .413 on-base percentage. The lineup has more than enough firepower to hang with the likes of Herkimer. It looks like it may come down to pitching.
While the Generals have a team ERA of 4.25, the Lakers sport a 3.24 team ERA, average nine strikeouts per nine innings and 1.67 runs allowed per inning.
The Lakers have a deep well of starting pitchers to use. The lefty Michael Protz could get the start for the Lakers has he has a 5-1 record, a 1.29 ERA, has started seven games and only pitched 28 innings this season. Protz could be a fresh arm to begin the game for head coach Sean Marren as he hasn’t pitched since May 1 and could hold off Herkimer long enough for the Lakers’ bats to go to work.