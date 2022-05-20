LITTLE FALLS — Finger Lakes Community College baseball rolled into Herkimer Community College’s territory on Thursday with 13 wins in their last 15 games, ready to pull off an upset over the sixth-ranked Generals.
They did just that and more. The Lakers (37-19) scored two early runs and locked everything down after that, winning the game 2-0 and advancing to the Division III, Region III Baseball Final Four.
In the third inning, Lakers freshman and big bat Tyler Cerame smacked an RBI single into right field that scored Lukas Haefner. Extended statistics were unavailable when the Times went to press.
FLCC moves on to play the winner of Niagara County Community College vs. Erie Community College. The Lakers were 0-4 against both Niagara CCC and Erie CC during the regular season.