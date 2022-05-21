LITTLE FALLS — Following their upset win over Herkimer on Thursday night, Finger Lakes Community Baseball faced another mammoth obstacle in their division rivals, Niagara County Community College.
They nearly pulled off another big upset and a comeback as well but fell short, 3-2 to the Thunderwolves Friday afternoon.
The Lakers’ season was not done yet, however. They gave themselves a chance to still advance to the NJCAA World Series if they managed to knock-off Herkimer and Erie CC in the consolation bracket. Shortly after their narrow loss, FLCC played another game against Herkimer at Veterans Memorial Park. That game’s result was unavailable at press time.
Niagara sat as the fifth-ranked program in Division III and the Lakers (37-20) had not managed to get a single run against them in four tries during the regular season. The four games were played as two home and two away game during FLCC’s longest losing streak of the regular season.