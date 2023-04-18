CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College baseball team swept a doubleheader for the 10th time this season, and improved to 27-8 overall to remain unbeaten in conference play.
Neither of those stats were the highlights of Sunday’s sweep of Tompkins Cortland Community College.
In the first game, a 4-0 victory for the Lakers, sophomore Devin Georgetti of Rochester threw a seven-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Fifty of his 71 pitches were strikes. Georgetti’s no-hitter marks the Lakers’ first 7-inning no-hitter since Canandaigua graduate Tanner Cooper’s gem against Westmoreland Community College in 2019.
The Lakers gave Georgetti plenty of run support early as three runs touched home in the bottom of the first. An RBI triple into right field by Palmyra-Macedon freshman Paul Goodness got the party started, and Georgetti dominated from there.
In the second game, FLCC pounced in the first inning once again with five runs. After a bases-loaded walk, an RBI single from sophomore Jorge Oropeza III cleared the bases, sparking the Lakers to a 7-0 victory.
Tanner Frank threw a gem on the mound for the Lakers and went all seven innings with just three hits, two walks and six strikeouts. With the win, the Lakers have won six in a row and are 9-5 in the month of April.
FLCC baseball lost its spot in the NJCAA Division III national top 15 poll, although the Lakers are still receiving votes.