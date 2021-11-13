GENEVA — One of many crucial coaching hires Hobart and William Smith Colleges are set to make over the next few years has been completed.
HWS Associate Director of Athletics and Recreation Brian Miller announced that Brad Cook will be the head coach of the Hobart baseball team when the Statesmen retake the diamond in 2023.
Cook comes to Geneva following three years as the pitching coach at UMass-Lowell.
“Brad has the experience, work ethic, knowledge of the game and passion for athletics that make him an exceptional choice to restart Hobart baseball,” says Miller, who chaired the search committee. “Everyone on the committee was impressed with his enthusiasm and focus, and we are all excited to welcome him, his wife Sarah and their two boys into the HWS Athletics family.”
Cook oversaw the River Hawks pitching staff and assisted in the program’s recruiting efforts. He has mentored four All-America East selections, including 2019 first-team pick Nick Rand. He also developed Josh Becker from a walk-on to an America East All-Rookie Team selection.
“I’m humbled and honored to be the first head coach for Hobart College baseball in over 25 years,” says Cook. “Hobart and William Smith athletics have an exceptional reputation with a long track record of success. My family and I are excited to become part of the HWS community while creating a culture that molds young athletes into leaders.”
Cook has coached 11 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft or signed as free agents. Two, Alec Asher (Philadelphia, Baltimore, Milwaukee) and Gus Schlosser (Atlanta), pitched in the majors.
Baseball is one of 12 sports being added to Hobart and William Smith Colleges offerings over the next five years. The Statesmen fielded a baseball team from 1860 to 1995. The Statesmen will compete in the Liberty League and will play their home games at historic McDonough Park in Geneva.