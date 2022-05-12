KEUKA PARK — Sometimes, you just know when it’s time.
For legendary baseball coach Rick Ferchen, now is the time.
Ferchen, 67, has spent the last nine years as the head coach at Keuka College. With the 2022 baseball season in the books for the Wolves, Ferchen announced his official retirement last week.
After a conversation with his wife, MaryLou, there were three reasons why the Niagara Falls native decided this is it after nearly a half-century involvement with the sport, a tenure that sees him retire with an 849-641-20 record.
“I just felt that I had lost that competitive edge you need as a coach to be successful,” Ferchen said in a phone call to the Times. “I’m just tired. It’s been 41 years in this profession, 38 actually coaching, one year of a canceled pandemic season, and then two years in between jobs over those years. Physically my body is just breaking down. I’m not able to do what I used to be able to do and what the kids need really to continue to develop, particularly at this kind of level of sport.
“I thought is was time. It’s time I start thinking about my own family and things I haven’t been able to do over the last 40 years too, enjoy the latter part of my life.”
It had been a “stressful” last few years, Ferchen said, in terms of dealing with Covid-19 — but when 2022 began, he thought this was just going to be another season. It wasn’t until last week that the idea of retiring started to take hold.
His coaching career started right after he graduated from Valparaiso in 1977. He was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1978 but decided to earn his master’s degree in arts and liberal studies from Valparaiso instead.
“I’m fortunate enough to have been in athletics my whole life,” said Ferchen, adding that he was interested in coaching his entire life. “When I went to college, I was a phys ed major at that time. That’s when I knew I wanted to be a coach. But, I wanted to be in college. I didn’t want a high school scenario, travel team scenario, whatever. I wanted to be involved in the college fraternity, so to speak.”
After receiving his degree in sports management, he later became the head coach of his alma mater. He led Valparaiso to four winning seasons during his time there, posting a 147-137-8 mark, earning Coach of the Year in 1985 and ’87, and leading Valpo to a pair of Mid-Continent Conference tournament appearances.
In 1988, he took over as head coach at Hobart College and remained in charge until the program was scuttled in 1995. He finished with an overall record of 168-120-5 and won a conference championship, an ECAC championship, and made one NCAA Division III tournament appearance during his time in Geneva.
Coincidentally, Hobart is bringing back its baseball program for the 2022-23 school year, 28 years after the Statesmen played their last game.
“I’m just happy they brought the program back,” Ferchen said.
Ferchen ended up as head coach at SUNY Oneonta, where he went 400-240-4 and appeared in 13 SUNYAC and 11 ECAC tournaments. He was named the SUNYAC Coach of the Year in 2002 and ’06.
His biggest success at Oneonta might have been when he guided the program to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2010 after finishing 31-13.
“The kids, the players and also that competitiveness that you have, that you’re not able to show anymore as an athlete on the field,” Ferchen said on what has kept him involved with coaching after all these years. “As a coach you can be competitive and try to out-recruit coaches, out-coach coaches that you play, so that competitiveness over the years was still burning inside you. I also have enjoyed developing these kids into a prospect or whatever because all the programs that I worked for at that time were poor. That was something that I really wanted in my career, to take those types of programs and athletes over and work to develop — not only the players, but get the program to a respectable, competitive, good program. That’s what kind of kept me going.”
It was the summer of 2013 when he was hired as the head coach at Keuka. He finished with a 134-144-3 record there, setting a program record for wins by a head coach.
Before moving over to the Empire 8 after the pandemic, he twice was named the NEAC Coach of the Year.
“Since Dave Sweet (former athletic director) hired me back in 2013, I really have enjoyed it here because it was a challenge,” he said of his time at Keuka. “The baseball program at that time was not very strong. Dave wanted that program to be developed into a respectable, competitive program in the North Eastern Athletic Conference at that time.”
Ferchen met MaryLou at Hobart, so it was a great opportunity to come back to the Finger Lakes area they love.
“It’s been nothing but a pleasure to work for Keuka and the people there,” he said.
As for his favorite memory: “I have been thinking a lot here the last week or so of memories at each school. I’m going to say at each school we were fortunate enough to go to the NCAA tournament. I think those times we went to those tournaments with those particular programs was very memorable. At SUNY Oneonta, we went far, to the regional championship, and lost, but that was exciting. At Hobart, I remember going to Ithaca in the regionals there.
“The kids have been great. I’ve been getting a lot of emails from them over the last week as well.”
Ferchen, who never had a full-time assistant coach on his staff throughout his 40+ years of coaching, thanked Marty Olmstead, Tom Marks, Steve Bouchard, Mike Lum, and Dakota Skinner for volunteering along the way “because without them, it would have been a lot harder to continue to coach like I did.”