CANANDAIGUA — The Keuka College Wolves baseball team was looking to rebound after getting swept on Saturday in a doubleheader against Elmira College. On Monday afternoon, the Wolves got their shot once again at Elmira when they played them twice more at Finger Lakes Community College.
Keuka dropped game 1 by a score of 4-3 but responded with their first Empire 8 win of the season with a 12-6 victory in game 2.
Junior left handed pitcher Spencer Brown suffered the loss in game 1 after allowing four runs, five hits, two walks in 3.2 innings while striking out two batters.
Senior center fielder Nick Brown led Keuka two hits in game 1.
Sophomore right handed pitcher Nic Carbone only made it one inning in his start for game 2 for the Wolves.
Freshman right hand throwers Kole Schmerder and Quinn Toomey both pitched four innings in relief after Carbone while allowing no earned runs and recording 10 strikeouts combined. Schmerder earned the win while Toomey recorded the save.
Sophomore designated hitter Brady Booher led the Wolves with three runs scored in the game 2 victory.
Both Booher and Brown added two hits in the second game.
Keuka (6-8-1, 1-2-1) will be back on their home field for their next game which is this afternoon at 3 p.m. when they welcome SUNY Poly.