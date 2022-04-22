HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College baseball team got a five-day rest after their eight-game win streak came to a close last weekend at the hands and bats of Herkimer CC and Monroe CC.
The Lakers (23-15, 4-0) played the first and second games of a four-game series against division rival Niagara Community College. The teams played a Thursday doubleheader in Canandaigua and then travel to Niagara County on Saturday for another double dual.
On Thursday, FLCC dropped its season-worst fifth straight game after getting shutout in both games of the doubleheader. The Lakers lost 1-0 in game one and 9-0 in game two.
Freshman right handed starting pitcher Devin Georgetti pitched all seven innings in game one to take the close defeat after only allowing one earned run, four hits, one walk while striking out seven batters.
Sophomore right handed starting pitcher Tanner Frank suffered the loss in game two after throwing the first 4.1 innings while allowing six hits, six earned runs, two walks while striking out five batters.
The Lakers finish the two games with only three hits combined on offense as they look to regroup on Saturday against Niagara once again.