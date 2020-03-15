GENEVA — Opening Day for Major League Baseball is practically a sacred holiday for those who follow the national pastime.
That day will have to wait as the MLB has pushed back its starting date for the 2020 regular season.
All area colleges and high schools have effectively shut down their sports programs and will either resume when appropriate or forgo the entire season.
Local baseball teams Geneva Red Wings and the Newark Pilots are set to begin both of their seasons on May 29. That date has not yet been postponed or canceled, but the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League is keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation and making necessary preparations.
The president of the PGCBL, Robert Julian, released the following statement:
”We will follow all of the CDC recommendations and standards as established by the NCAA and the baseball industry with regard to commencing the season and protecting the health and well-being of the players, our staff and fans. However, we look forward with optimism that our season will commence, and we are making preparations accordingly.”
The PGCBL stated it will continue to consult with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) moving forward and will fully support any and all measures needed to help protect the health and safety of the teams and fans.
Last year, the Geneva Red Wings rode a powerhouse offense to the postseason with a 26-20 regular season record and a second place in the West Division.
The Newark Pilots had an up-and-down year and struggled with a 17-31 record and fifth place in the West Division. The Pilots are prepared for another era of baseball with new owners Steve and Carol Szatko ready to usher in Pilots baseball.