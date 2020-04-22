HOPEWELL — After training all fall to stay in shape and with at least a year under their belts, six Finger Lakes Community College baseball players were on their way to Myrtle Beach to continue their final season with the Lakers after just two games in February.
Chris Fisher, Zach Harter, Colin Pytlak, Travis Liberty, Michael Calderon-Torres and Casey Collins were the six sophomores that weren’t able to finish out their careers at FLCC the way they had hoped.
Like the FLCC softball team, the six Lakers were able to write letters to the college to reflect on their time with the Lakers.
Fisher is a left handed pitcher from South Buffalo.
“How does one put a two-year journey into words?” Fished stated in his letter to FLCC. “Never in my life would I have thought my decision to go to Finger Lakes Community College when I was a senior in high school would prove to be one of the best decisions of my life. There’s something different about this place, and when I say different, I mean better. Our team was a family, because at the end of the day, that’s truly what we were. Freshman year was literally like pressing play on a movie.”
Fisher, like the rest of his teammates, wishes he was back and playing games instead of having to deal with reality that their careers at FLCC have been cut short too soon.
Harter is an infielder from Rochester. Injured for most of last season, he was really hoping to have a nice bounce-back season this year from that injury. Another setback has halted the sophomore’s college career.
“When I first got to FLCC, the older guys took the freshmen under their wings,” Harter wrote in his letter to FLCC. “Showed us what it took to be successful at the college level. We ended up playing in the NJCAA Region III Finals against Herkimer College, and although we lost, the journey and the memories we all shared along the way is something I will never forget.”
Pytlak is a right handed pitcher from Orchard Park.
“Never would I have thought I’d be writing a farewell letter to Finger Lakes Baseball on what was supposed to be gameday …” Pytlak stated in his letter. “I knew FLCC was the place for me when I went on my visit in the fall of 2017. I’ll never forget the first time I met Coach Marren. On my visit he talked a lot about baseball, life, and his dog Gus. I heard a lot of great stuff from him and I decided that this was the place I wanted to be at for the next two years.”
Liberty is a right-handed pitcher from Manchester.
“The friendships I’ve gained along the way will last a lifetime,” he said in his letter. “As I say goodbye to Finger Lakes, thank you to all the coaches, teammates, and administrators. If there’s one lesson anyone can take from this situation, it is to never take anything for granted. 1 and 1 forever.”
Claderon-Torres is a left-handed pitcher from Batavia who has been a part of the team since the 2017-18 season.
“My time at FLCC has been extremely meaningful to me and my family,” Calderon-Torres stated. “Not only was I able to improve as a baseball player, but also as a person. Coach Marren and the rest of our coaches really emphasized on being a good person in and outside of baseball and they made us see things in different perspectives.”
The last letter that was wrote came from Collins who is a left-handed pitcher from Baldwinsville.
“I have loved my experience at FLCC,” Collins stated. “I felt welcome from day one. I made so many memories and friends at FLCC. I was recruited by Coach Gresham when he saw me pitch against a team he coached. My coaches and teammates did a great job preparing me for the next stage of my life.”
It was not the ending the six of them had hoped for but their time with the Lakers is something these six men will take away with them for for the rest of their lives.