KEUKA PARK — Sydney Bloom’s stellar performance wasn’t enough to lead the Keuka College women’s basketball team to its first victory.
The Penn Yan Academy product tossed in 20 points and hauled in 10 rebounds Wednesday night, her first double-double at the collegiate level, but visiting Alfred University used a 13-0 third-quarter surge to pull away to a 51-42 victory at the JW Sports and Recreation Center.
Grace Rittenhouse paced the Saxons (1-2, 1-1 Empire 8) with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Bloom, a senior who set a career high for rebounds, rattled off seven straight third-quarter points to lift Keuka (0-3, 0-3) into a 28-28 tie.
The Wolves go after their initial Empire 8 victory Saturday when Nazareth College makes the trip to Yates County.