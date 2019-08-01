SENECA FALLS — One of the biggest accomplishments any high school athlete can achieve is going to the Division I collegiate level in their sport. That is officially the case for recent Finger Lakes Christian School graduate Noah Waterman. The 6-foot-10-inch guard from Savannah committed to the Niagara University basketball team on July 20.
“He was definitely the big man on campus,” Finger Lakes Christian School coach John Sandlas said. “Being 6-foot-10 helped with that, of course. I labeled him as a 6-foot-10 guard. He worked extremely hard on his perimeter skill. He also worked hard in the gym four to five hours every day after school.”
Waterman didn’t receive many offers from other big-name schools due to injuries the past two seasons. However, he received offers from other Division I schools such as Vanderbilt, George Mason, Binghamton, and St. Bonaventure. He opted to take his talents to Western New York because of first-year head coach Patrick Beilein, the son of former Michigan coach and current Cleveland Cavaliers head man John Beilein.
“What drove him there was the coaching staff,” Sandlas added. “He felt like they’d develop him into a better basketball player.”
Waterman started playing basketball for Finger Lakes Christian School when he was in sixth grade. He moved up to the varsity level in his freshman season where he became a four-year starter. Over his hoops career, Waterman averaged 33.9 points per game, 12.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 3.9 blocks. Additionally, he was a first-team all-league selection in the Empire State Christian Athletic League in his final three years.
Waterman is the program’s all-time leading scorer and is projected to play an integral role with the Purple Eagles and be in the starting lineup. Niagara, which plays in the MAAC conference, had an overall record of 13-19 last season.
