SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Before this weekend, the Hobart basketball team had delivered one of the more memorable campaigns in school history.
The 2019-20 season turned even sweeter Saturday night — as in Sweet 16 sweet.
Dan Masino’s layup with 2 seconds remaining lifted the Statesmen to a 62-61 NCAA tournament victory over host Springfield, a contest in which Hobart trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half.
The Statesmen (23-5) matched the 8-year-old school record for victories in one season and advanced to the third — or Sweet 16 — round of the Division III tournament for the first time.
Hobart will visit Christopher Newport (23-6) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Newport News, Virginia.
Jackson Meshanic tossed in 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to pace Hobart. Tucker Lescoe added 15 points and Masino wound up with 13.
“I love this group,” said first-year head coach Stefan Thompson, a former Hobart star himself. “I love our resiliency. I love how we continue to battle. And I’m excited to keep advancing.”
Daryl Costa’s 3-pointer just past the 5-minute mark of the second half gave Springfield (23-5) its biggest advantage, 48-35. Hobart responded by scoring 17 of the next 20 points to grab its first lead of the night. Lescoe buried his school-record 300th 3-pointer during that stretch, and the Statesmen harried the Pride into 1-of-10 shooting.
Neither team led by more than 3 the rest of the way.
Heath Post gave Springfield a 61-60 edge by hitting a jumper with 7.2 seconds on the clock. Following a Pride timeout, Sam Allen’s inbounds pass found Masino in stride and allowed him to motor up the right side of the court. He hit the short banker to put the visitors in front.
Lescoe intercepted Springfield’s inbounds pass near the midcourt line to seal the outcome.
The Statesmen have now knocked off two top-20 teams in a row for their deepest postseason run in program history.
The Christopher Newport Captains boasted a 23-6 overall record and a 9-1 record in the Capital Athletic Conference, a conference containing teams from the eastern United States in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They beat Colby, 74-64, and Nichols, 91-82, to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
It will be the first time the two programs have met. Hobart looks to continue to focus its game around a defense that has stifled two high-scoring teams in a row in legendary Division I coach Jim Calhoun’s University of Saint Joseph and Springfield.
The Captains average 82.7 points per game while Hobart leads the nation in field goal percentage defense and rebounding margin.