GENEVA — Hobart men’s basketball team celebrated its Senior Day and final game of the regular season with a monstrous 93-67 win over Skidmore Saturday.
Hobart (21-4, 15-3) beat the Thoroughbreds earlier in the season and that trend continued with an even larger win. The Statesmen scored 45 points in the first half and followed that up with 48 in the second.
Tucker Lescoe accounted for 30-percent of Hobart’s offense with a career-high 38 points to go with three assists. Lescoe set personal records for points, field goals made and attempted, 3-pointers made and attempted.
Sam Allen was the next highest scorer for the Statesmen with 13 points, four assists and four rebounds. In a normally backwards stat, Hobart shot better from 3-point range (54.5%) than it did from the rest of the field (52.3%).
Hobart begins the Liberty League tournament on Tuesday with an opponent to be determined.
Keuka 88,
Penn St.-Berks 78
KEUKA PARK — Keuka men’s basketball closed out the regular season with its second two-game win streak of the season.
After an impressive performance from the Wolves (7-16, 6-10) on Friday, Nolan Ivey led the way with a monstrous 25-point, 11 rebound performance. Ivey shot 8-for-15 from the field and all of his points came from either mid-range or in the paint.
Devin Milton followed Ivey with an impressive performance of his own. He had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALLSkidmore 71,
William Smith 65
GENEVA — William Smith had a great performance on Friday vs. Bard, but they could not follow it up with a win over league rival Skidmore College.
The Herons (14-11, 10-8) came within two points of the Thoroughbreds with under a minute to play but a clutch shot from Jessica Centore sank any hopes of a William Smith comeback.
Olivia Parisi concluded her successful regular season with a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds for the Herons. Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
William Smith begins the Liberty League tournament on Tuesday with an opponent to be determined.
Penn St.-Berks 72, Keuka 53
KEUKA PARK — Keuka women’s basketball fell in its final regular season game.
The Wolves (10-13, 6-10) were led by Sam Laranjo and Riley Record. Laranjo scored 12 points and dished out three assists while collecting four rebounds. Record came off the bench and had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Keuka had a tough day from the field, shooting 34-percent and under 29-percent from 3-point range.
In Friday’s collegiate basketball action:
MEN’S BASKETBALLHobart 88, Bard 58
GENEVA — Hobart’s final weekend of regular-season basketball began with a blowout win over Bard.
The Statesmen scored 50 points in the second half to fuel their victory after they held a 38-26 lead at the half. Sam Allen led the way for Hobart with 14 points, five rebounds and a steal. Jackson Meshanic and Dan Masino added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Masino dished out five assists and grabbed two boards as well.
Hobart shot 50-percent from the field while holding the Raptors to under 42-percent.
Keuka 95, Penn College 88
KEUKA PARK — Keuka snapped a three-game losing streak with a big home win against Penn College on Friday night.
The Wolves were led by James Barnes, who had a single-game season high of 33 points and 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. Fellow starter Nolan Ivey also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Keuka shot nearly 46-percent from the field in one of their more impressive season wins.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALLWilliam Smith 84, Bard 47
GENEVA — Earlier in the season, the Herons defeated Bard by 36 points. Friday night, they eclipsed that wide margin by one point to begin their final weekend of regular-season play.
The Herons dominated from start to finish as they increased their points in each quarter, starting the game with 14 in the first quarter and finishing with 34 in the fourth. Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou registered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists.
Stella Davis scored a game-high 20 points with four rebounds and two assists while Olivia Parisi dropped 19 points with eight rebounds and two assists.
Keuka 62, Penn College 52
KEUKA PARK — The men’s basketball team picked up a huge win on Friday night and so too did the Keuka women’s team.
The Wolves were led by Pal-Mac alum Riley Record’s team-high 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Penn Yan graduate Sydney Bloom was Keuka’s second highest scorer with 13 points and four rebounds as well.
Penn College went 1-for-7 from 3-point range while the Wolves nailed seven 3s to pull away in the second half.