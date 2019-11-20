BROCKPORT — Last week the Stefan Thompson era officially tipped off as the Hobart basketball team went down to The Big Apple and captured an 80-76 win over New York University.
On Tuesday night, Thompson was looking to go 2-0 early in his head coaching career, but had no such luck as the Statesmen fell to Brockport 75-74.
The Golden Eagles started off with a 6-2 run. Hobart was able to storm back and tie things up at eight thanks to the hot shooting hands of Tucker Lescoe and Dan Masino, who each registered a team-high 18 points.
Brockport was able to slip away with a 24-19 advantage at the 5:58 mark of the first half. However, the Statesmen were able to keep themselves in the game thanks in partial to Edens Fleurizard’s eight rebounds. Hobart trailed 34-31 at the half.
The Golden Eagles came out of the locker room with an electrifying pulse as Justin Summers threw down a beautiful slam dunk that sparked the home team to a 12-6 run at the 15:23 mark. Summers scored a game-high 23 points and 10 boards.
Brockport found themselves with a 50-41 lead roughly two minutes into the half and eventually went up by 11 with nine minutes remaining. Hobart faced a 63-48 deficit with 7:48, but were able to make it a 10-point affair roughly a minute later.
Despite looking flat in the early stages of the second half, Hobart never threw the towels in. The Statesmen stormed back and were able to make it a five-point contest with three minutes left. Junior guard Jack Lesure then gave the Statesmen their first lead of the second half thanks to an and-1 with 1:58 left.
Hobart held a narrow 73-72 lead with 26 ticks remaining. However, Brockport’s Jahidi Wallace drained two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to go up 75-72.
Lescoe tried to send the game to overtime with a three-point buzzer beater, but came up short. Lesure attempted to get another and-1 opportunity, but was only awarded with the layup and no foul to give Brockport the win, 75-74.
Hobart will play its home debut this Friday night as they square off against Baldwin Wallace at the Bristol Gym. It will be the first time the two programs meet since 1998. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.