GENEVA — Hobart basketball had sailed into uncharted waters. Never before had the 119-year old program seen a team advance past the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The Statesmen not only managed to break through that ceiling, but did so in dramatic fashion.
Hobart’s regular season was one of their finest in recent memory. The only conference opponent to beat them during the regular season was RPI. Then, in the Liberty League semifinals, the Statesmen suffered a seemingly catastrophic blow to their postseason hopes when they lost to Ithaca, 80-72. The Bombers defeated RPI in the finals to win the Liberty League — and nobody from Hobart thought they would play another game.
“When Ithaca knocked off RPI, we didn’t think we were going to get an at-large bid,” sophomore guard Dan Masino said. “We weren’t sure if they were going to give three bids to Liberty League teams, so we thought, ‘This could be it.’ When we were all in the locker room and we heard our name called to get that at-large bid, it definitely gave us new life. It motivated us and it showed us we can’t take any moment for granted.”
That rejuvenation — the “second season,” as sophomore forward Jackson Meshanic called it — has turned into a run to the Division III Sweet 16.
In the opening round, the Statesmen (23-5) upended the Jim Calhoun-coached St. Joseph Blue Jays of West Hartford, Conn., 78-74. After knocking off the 14th-ranked team in Division III, Hobart turned its attention to No. 17 Springfield, which hosted last weekend’s action. With 2 seconds remaining, Masino completed a drive down the right side of the court to bank in a short runner, giving the Statesmen a 62-61 victory.
After the entire team and coaching staff allowed themselves to celebrate just a little, they gathered in Bristol Gym for another week of practice — with far more pep in their step.
“November, December, those practices start to get a little hard,” senior Matt Walsh said. “When we got the at-large bid, it feels like a new season to everybody. It’s exciting every single day we come in (to practice) because we get a chance to play again ... I know, as seniors, we feel that way, especially.”
The Statesmen’s next opponent was supposed to be Christopher Newport. The third-round game had been scheduled for tonight in Newport News, Va. However, the NCAA’s decision Thursday to cancel the rest of its winter championships, and those for all of its spring sports, robbed the Statesmen of the opportunity to continue their trail-blazing ways.
The Captains, who were 23-6, had beaten Colby 74-64 in the opening round before downing Nichols 91-82 in the second round.
It would have been the first time the two programs had met.
Hobart was focusing its game around a defense that has stifled two high-scoring teams in a row.
“Christopher Newport is a great program,” first-year head coach Stefan Thompson said. “They’ve been to final fours before. John Krikorian’s a great coach; his team will be prepared.
“(Christopher Newport is) different from what we’ve seen this past weekend, so we have to make our adjustments, but for us, we have a structured routine so we’re not going to change too much in terms of what we do for our preparation. We’ll tweak a couple things just so our guys are prepared to see what Christopher Newport does, but at this point in the year, you have to trust in what your identity is and, most importantly, trust in your players.”
The Captains averaged 82.7 points per game. Conversely, Hobart led the nation in overall field goal percentage defense (.367) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.274), along with rebounding margin (+12.5).
Hobart’s defense was its hallmark, and undoubtedly would have been the focus heading into tonight.
Senior forward/center Edens Fleurizard has been one of the focal points, blocking the most shots in program history since 1972. Fleurizard rejected 37 shots in 2019-20 and 134 the past four seasons.
If Hobart had been able to slow the Captains, its offense may be the deciding factor. Senior Tucker Lescoe had a tough Liberty League semifinal against Ithaca, hitting just one of his 11 3-point attempts. In the two games since, Lescoe hit 40 percent of his 3s and gone 6-for-7 from the free throw line.
Meshanic has been huge on offense. The 6-foot-6 forward has been stellar from the field all season, and moreso in the postseason. In the previous three games, Meshanic has shot 72 percent from the field and has averaged 19.7 points per game, exactly 6 points more than his season average.
Perhaps the biggest factor in what’s happened is Thompson’s approach. He had players believing like never before.
“We just want to play for Stef,” Meshanic said of his head coach. “We love him. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. I am so happy that I got to be part of his first season here and that we’ve made it all the way to the Sweet 16 — and, hopefully, further. I just want to win for him because he does everything for us and we love him a lot.”
Thompson had not allowed himself to rest on this season’s laurels, as he continues to keep pushing forward.
“It’s tunnel vision,” he said. “Just trying to focus in on the opponent. That’s why we have off-seasons. Then you can reflect on things and soak in all the things you learned, but right now it’s about, ‘How do we get better?’ and trying to prepare for Christopher Newport.”