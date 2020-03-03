GENEVA — Hobart basketball’s season was teetering on life support after a loss to Ithaca in the Liberty League Tournament semifinals Saturday.
Consider the Statesmen’s season resurrected.
Hobart (21-5) received one of 21 at-large bids to the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship when the field was announced early Monday afternoon. The Statesmen will open against a squad coached by a man who knows a little something about postseason hoops.
The University of Saint Joseph in Connecticut is coached by former Northeastern and UConn coach Jim Calhoun. Calhoun led the Huskies to three national championships before he retired from the Division I ranks. He owns 911 victories as a college coach.
It will be Hobart’s fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2014. The Statesmen’s record in the NCAAs is 2-4.
The semifinal upset on the conference playoffs aside, Hobart produced one of the best campaigns in program history under first-year head coach and former Statesmen star Stefan Thompson.
Tip-off in Friday’s opening round at Springfield College’s Blake Arena is 5 p.m. Friday. Host Springfield (22-4) plays Canton (16-11) at 7:30 p.m. The winners meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a second-round contest, also at Springfield.
While Hobart and Saint Joseph will meet in basketball for the first time, there will be a touch of familiarity between the two, as Hobart assistant coach Sean Smiley has faced a team led by Calhoun. In 2008, Calhoun’s UConn team escaped an upset-minded University at Buffalo — Smiley was a bench player for the Bulls — to post a 68-64 victory.
The key for Hobart looks to be defense. Saint Joseph went 23-2 during the regular season and won the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship with relative ease. The Blue Jays have won 25 games in a row, and haven’t lost since the 2019 calendar year against Tufts. The Blue Jays score 90.4 points a game and boast five players with double-figure scoring averages.
Hobart pumps out 71.8 points a game while limited opponents to an average of 62. Hobart has three players averaging more than 10 points per game.