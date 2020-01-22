KEUKA PARK — It took more than two months, but the Keuka College men’s basketball team owns a second home victory.
James Barnes poured in 24 points and Devin Milton scored a career-high 23 as the Wolves posted a season-high point total Wednesday night in running past visiting Wells College 100-81.
Keuka (3-10, 2-4 North Eastern Athletic Conference) had not won at home since Nov. 16.
Barnes made eight of his 11 field goal attempts and went 8-for-9 from the free throw line. Milton was perfect, going 8-for-8 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the line. He also grabbed 6 rebounds.
Reserve forward Nolan Ivey netted a career-high 12 points for the victors. Alex Medellin and Nana Oteng each finished with 11 points for the Wolves, who shot a season-high 66 percent from the field — the best percentage turned in by a Keuka squad in nearly 32 years.
The Express (2-12, 1-5) came within a whisker of placing all of their starters in double figures. Jalen Tribble registered 14 points, one more than Ty McBride. Jalen Feliz added 12 points, Keian Montero totaled 11 points, and Mynderse Academy product Quentin Battle logged 9 points.
WOMEN
Keuka 60, Wells 28
KEUKA PARK — Sam Laranjo dropped in 16 points and Penn Yan product Sydney Bloom provided 10 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Wolves (7-6, 3-3 North Eastern Athletic Conference).
Jordan Jacobs wound up with 12 points to lead Wells (0-15, 0-6).