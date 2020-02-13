KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College men’s basketball team was poised to put together its first three-game win streak of the season.
Ultimately, SUNY Poly handed the Wolves their most excruciating loss — after four overtimes had been played.
After two halves and three overtime periods in which the teams were tied at every juncture, SUNY Poly gained the decisive edge in the final OT to take a 115-110 triumph.
With the Wildcats leading 108-107, Averi Parker canned a crucial 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining in the fourth 5-minute overtime period. Chase LaCava made two free throws — his only points of the contest — with :11 to make it a 7-point margin.
The game was tied 35-35 at the half, 73-73 after regulation, and 84-84, 94-94 and 104-104 after the first three extra periods.
Caleb Canty starred for SUNY Poly (12-9, 9-3 NEAC), pouring in a game-high 38 points. Canty made 20 of 23 foul shots, including a free throw with :01 left in the first overtime. Former Finger Lakes Community College player Keivonn Banks grabbed 17 rebounds to go with his 16 points.
Nolan Ivey topped five Keuka players in double figures with 23 points. Ivey also snared 8 rebounds. James Barnes finished with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Barnes’ layup with :05 remaining in the second half forced overtime.
Keuka (5-14, 4-8 NEAC) threw away a 6-point lead in the first overtime, then rallied from 7 down in the second OT. In the third OT, Devin Milton was fouled on a 3-point attempt as time expired. Milton, who finished with 16 points, sank all three foul shots to force a fourth overtime.
In another men's game played Wednesday:
FLCC 90, Cayuga 68
AUBURN — Finger Lakes (15-10, 6-5 Mid-State) atoned for an earlier loss at home to Cayuga, scoring 45 points in each half to blow out the Spartans (7-14, 3-7).
Four Lakers starters scored in double figures. Gethro Germinal tossed in 19 points, one more than his brother, Gedeon. Gedeon Germinal grabbed 9 rebounds. Hakeem Dobbins netted 15 points. Romero Whyte supplied 10 points and 9 rebounds.
Rudy Bragg came off the bench to score 15 points. Derek Slywka (Waterloo) wound up with 5 points.
WOMEN
FLCC 58, Cayuga 52
AUBURN — The Lakers (8-16, 4-7 Mid-State) outscored Cayuga 17-7 in the fourth quarter to complete a season sweep of the Spartans (7-14, 3-7).
Abigail DeFisher (Marion) delivered a big outing for the victors, amassing 19 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 blocked shots. Becca Reeves contributed 8 points and 6 rebounds.
SUNY Poly 73, Keuka 48
KEUKA PARK — Molly Burdick poured in 24 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, passed out 3 assists and produced 3 steals to lead the visiting Wildcats (14-7, 12-0 NEAC) to their 11th consecutive victory.
SUNY Poly outpointed Keuka 24-7 in the third quarter after the Wolves (9-10, 5-7) had wiped out a 10-point first-quarter deficit to forge a 27-27 tie at intermission.
Reserve guard Sam Laranjo logged 11 points and 4 assists for the Wolves. Arianna DeNault distributed six of Keuka’s 14 assists.