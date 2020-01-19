GENEVA — The Hobart College basketball team headed into Saturday’s matchup knowing a victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute would be helpful to its hopes of winning the Liberty League’s regular-season crown.
The Engineers put the Statesmen in chase mode heading into the stretch run.
Patrick Mahoney’s layup with 4:48 remaining capped a 9-0 surge that put the visitors in charge, and RPI remained unbeaten in conference play with a 65-53 victory at Bristol Gym.
The Engineers improved to 12-2 overall, including 6-0 in the Liberty League, while handing Hobart its first loss in six games at Bristol Gym this season. The Statesmen dipped to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play with their second loss in three outings since a 10-game win streak.
Mahoney wound up with 20 points. Teammate Dom Black added 15 points and 9 rebounds.
Daniel Cook logged 12 points and 6 rebounds for Hobart, which was held to 40 percent shooting. Edens Fleurizard and Jackson Meshanic recorded 11-point, 7-rebound afternoons. Tucker Lescoe chimed in with 10 points, although Hobart’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers was held to one 3 in 10 tries.
On Friday, the Statesmen downed Vassar 78-67 at Bristol Gym. Fleurizard spearheaded Hobart with a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double. Dan Masino collected 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Cook ended with 15 points.
In men’s college basketball played Saturday:
Cayuga 84, FLCC 77
HOPEWELL — Deonte Holder rang up 25 points and Stanley Beato produced 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead visiting Cayuga (6-9, 2-2 Mid-State Athletic Conference) to the upset.
Gethro Germinal starred in defeat, coming off the bench to hit eight of 13 3-pointers and net 31 points for the Lakers. Dante Cannon-Ford posted 13 points and 7 assists for Finger Lakes (12-7, 3-2), which lost its second in a row following a four-game win streak. Hakeem Dobbins chipped in with 10 points and 5 assists, while Derek Slywka (Waterloo) provided 9 points and 7 rebounds.
Cazenovia 87, Keuka 80
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves (2-10, 1-4 North Eastern Athletic Conference) whittled a 9-point halftime deficit to 67-66 with 5:33 remaining, but could not overtake visiting Cazenovia (5-9, 3-2).
Will Cutler chalked up 21 points. 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Wildcats, who shot 48.6 percent from the field and made 16 of their 19 free throw attempts.
Nana Oteng amassed 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting for Keuka. James Barnes was 5-of-8 from the floor in a 14-point, 6-rebound, 5-assist afternoon. Devin Milton authored a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.
WOMEN
RPI 68, William Smith 63
Vassar 78, William Smith 67
GENEVA — Celia Tomlinson piled up 23 points and 15 rebounds Saturday as visiting Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (10-4, 6-1 Liberty League) dropped the Herons (8-6, 4-3) to 0-5 at Bristol Gym in the 2019-20 season.
Stella Davis notched 19 points and 6 rebounds for William Smith. Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou registered 14 points. Lauren DeVaney (Geneva) totaled 10 points and 8 rebounds. Olivia Parisi (13 rebounds) and Emma Gallagher (6 assists) led the Herons in other statistical categories.
In Friday’s loss to Vassar, Parisi delivered a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double. Dimitrakopoulou added 17 points.
FLCC 74, Cayuga 66
HOPEWELL — Marion product Abigail DeFisher poured in 28 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots to help Finger Lakes (5-12, 1-4 Mid-State Athletic Conference) end a four-game losing streak.
Nevaeh Mack dropped in 15 points for the Lakers. Amari Grady contributed 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.
Gretchen Earl tossed in 25 points and hauled in 20 rebounds for Cayuga (6-8, 2-2).
Keuka 59, Cazenovia 54
KEUKA PARK — Keuka (6-6, 2-3 North Eastern Athletic Conference) opened a 10-point halftime advantage and withstood a second-half surge that saw the Wildcats (3-10, 1-4) pull within a point with 2:40 remaining.
Sam Laranjo accumulated 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Wolves, who prevailed despite a 31.9 percent shooting day from the field. Riley Record (Pal-Mac) notched 12 points.
Cazenovia’s Danielle Caivana, Alexis Tubbs and Amy Holland each finished with 14 points.