POUGHKEEPSIE − Hobart (19-4, 13-3) bounced back from Friday’s loss against RPI with a win over Vassar on Saturday. The win helps the Statesmen stay ahead of Ithaca for second place in the Liberty League standings.
Sophomore Jackson Meshanic led Hobart with a game-high 22 points with 10 rebounds. Sophomore Dan Masino added 14 points and senior Edens Fleurizard pulled won 14 rebounds.
Hobart will close out the regular season at home for their final two games.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLPenn St.-Harrisburg 95,
Keuka 68
MIDDLETOWN, PA. — The rough season continued on Saturday for the Keuka men’s basketball squad. The Wolves (5-15, 4-9) fell mightily to the powerful Nittany Lions team.
Nolan Ivey scored the most points for the Wolves with 14 points and seven rebounds. James Barnes scored 13 points and added five rebounds.
Onondaga 88, FLCC 79
CANANDAIGUA — The second half got away from a FLCC team that had a one point lead at the halftime break. Sophomore Hakeem Dobbins led the Lakers with 23 points. Freshman Gethro Germinal added 17 points off the bench. Sophomore Rudy Bragg supplied 15 points and 9 rebounds for the team.
FLCC closes out their 2019-2020 regular season campaign with a 15-11 overall record and 6-6 in the MSAC.
In Friday’s action:
RPI 58, Hobart 54
TROY — It was another tough night for Hobart against RPI as the Statesmen (16-4, 12-3) couldn’t get past the Engineers for the second time this season.
Daniel Cook dropped a game-high 16 points with 11 rebounds. The Achilles heel for Hobart seemed to be foul trouble as RPI got to the line 21 times.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALLVassar 74, William Smith 62
POUGHKEEPSIE — William Smith wrapped up a tough weekend with a loss to Vassar on Saturday.
The Herons (13-10, 9-7) scored 23 points in the first quarter but then declined with each quarter, only scoring 21 combined points in the second half. William Smith’s field goal percentage was held under 38 percent while Vassar enjoyed above 44-percent from the field. Olivia Parisi and Lauren DeVaney each had 14 points for the Herons. DeVaney added seven rebounds and Parisi pulled down six.
Penn St.-Harrisburg 63,
Keuka 58
MIDDLETOWN, PA. — Keuka (9-11, 5-8) dropped their second straight in a frustrating game. Keuka blew a 5-point lead on the road going into the final quarter of play.
Junior Riley Record led the Wolves in scoring with 16 points. Four of the five Keuka starters were in double figures for this game. Keuka shot 41.1 percent from the field but it was the 16 turnovers that was a reason to the Wolves defeat.
Onondaga 96, FLCC 62
CANANDAIGUA — A tough loss to Onondaga ended the regular season for the FLCC women’s basketball team. The Lakers (8-17, 4-8) were led by Marion high school graduate Abigail DeFisher with a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds.
FLCC could not contain OCC’s offense as they had seven players in double digit points, including all five starters.
In Friday’s action:
RPI 68, William Smith 66
TROY — As Hobart fell to RPI, so too did William Smith on Friday night.
The Herons (13-9, 9-6) led 47-42 heading into the fourth quarter but had trouble on the defensive end as they were outscored 26-19. William Smith’s offense was well spread out as four players registered double digit points.
Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou led William Smith with 17 points and five rebounds and Olivia Parisi had 15 points and seven rebounds. Lauren DeVaney and Stella Davis added 14 and 10 points, respectively.