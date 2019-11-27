GENEVA — The William Smith basketball team hoped to add a fourth straight victory heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
One of their oldest non-conference rivals blocked those plans.
Rochester used a big fourth quarter to pull away to an 85-73 victory Tuesday night at Bristol Gym.
The Herons, who had won three straight road games prior to Tuesday, dropped to 3-2 overall, including 0-2 at home.
Hannah Lindenmuth powered the visiting Yellowjackets (4-3) with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Lauren Foley dumped in 21.
Rochester outscored the Herons 26-19 in the fourth period.
William Smith’s Stavriana Dimitrakopolou led all scorers with 25 points. Olivia Parisa contributed 13 points. Geneva High graduate Lauren DeVaney came off the bench to deliver 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader pitting Rochester against Hobart ended too late to be included in this edition of the Times.