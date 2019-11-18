LANCASTER, Pa. — The William Smith basketball team has seemed to put their season opening loss to SUNY Geneseo behind them. After narrowly beating Elizabethtown College on Saturday afternoon, the Herons dominated Wilkes 59-39 on Sunday afternoon in the 2019 Terry Greene Tip-Off Classic.
Geneva native Lauren DeVaney is gelling well in her first year as the 5-foot-11 forward scored a game high 18 points and 8 boards, helping stake a 35-16 halftime advantage.
Junior Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou had a good outing. The 5-foot-10 guard had 11 points and 7 rebounds in the win. Sophomore guard Stella Davis logged eight points, six rebounds, and three steals.
William Smith (2-1) will look to keep their winning ways as they travel to Brockport this Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
In other local women’s college hoops action:
Herkimer CC 86, FLCC 47
HOPEWELL — After starting out 2-0 on the season, the Lakers (2-3) have dropped their third straight as they fell to the Generals inside the Putt Moore Court on Sunday afternoon.
Freshman center Abigail DeFisher scored a game high 16 points and 6 rebounds. Classmate Hannah Gent chipped in with 11 points and 6 boards in the losing effort.
FLCC will look to snap their three game losing streak as they host Mercyhurst North East on Thursday night. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
Herkimer CC 63, FLCC 55
HOPEWELL — The Lakers (3-3) dropped their second straight game on Sunday afternoon as they fell to Herkimer on the Putt Moore Court.
Waterloo alum Derek Slywka led the Lakers with his 15 point, 5 assist, and 4 rebound performance. Freshman Dante Cannon-Ford chipped in with 11 points, while Hakeem Dobbins logged 10 points.
FLCC will look to snap their two game losing skid as they take on Hudson Valley Community College. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m.