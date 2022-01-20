When the William Smith College bowling team competes in its inaugural season in 2022-23, the Herons will be an affiliate member of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. William Smith will be the 10th bowling team in the league that features members in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“We’re extremely grateful to be accepted as an affiliate member of the AMCC for our initial year of women’s bowling in 2022-23,” says Brian Miller, Hobart and William Smith Colleges associate vice president and director of athletics and recreation. “William Smith College is excited to land in the first league in the country made up entirely of Division III schools, and we feel privileged to be associated with the other members of the AMCC. We’re looking forward to competing next season.”
Women’s varsity bowling in the AMCC has grown steadily since its debut as a championship sport in 2013-14 with four teams. In addition to being the first Division III conference to sponsor bowling, the AMCC is also the first Division III conference to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA National Collegiate Championship Tournament. In the 2021 tournament, AMCC champion Medaille College rocked the intercollegiate bowling world when they defeated eventual national champion the University of Nebraska in the first round of the tournament.
“The AMCC is extremely proud to be a leader in growing the sport of women’s bowling within NCAA Division III,” says AMCC Commissioner Donna Ledwin. “In this 50th anniversary year of Title IX, the addition of William Smith College confirms our commitment to promoting women’s athletics. The Herons are a highly respected Division III champion in many other sports, so we know they will push all of our bowling programs to keep getting better. We are pleased to welcome them into the AMCC family.”
The AMCC full member institutions that sponsor women’s bowling include La Roche University, Medaille College, Mount Aloysius College, Penn State Altoona, Penn State Behrend, Pitt-Bradford, and Pitt-Greensburg. Affiliate members include New Jersey City University and Saint Vincent College.