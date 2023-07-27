Winning is what is most important to Mckenna Davis.
The former Canandaigua Academy girls lacrosse star just completed her sophomore year for Division I’s Boston College with her second-straight trip to the national championship game.
Winning has been plentiful for the Eagles and Davis in her two years with the program. Boston College has a 38-8 overall record in that span, which includes two Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game appearances and two National Collegiate Athletic Association Championship game appearances.
North Carolina was the team that defeated the Eagles in both the ACC title game and the NCAA championship in 2022.
In 2023, during their lone regular season meeting, the Tar Heels stomped Boston College by 11 goals, 15-6. Naturally, the two sides met once again in the ACC championship, and Davis’ Eagles responded from a three-goal deficit to defeat North Carolina 11-9 to capture the program’s first ACC crown.
Davis recorded a goal and three assists in the 2023 ACC title game.
“The pace of the game, and the speed and intensity of it,” Davis said in a phone call to the Times on what has been the biggest adjustment from the high school game to the Division I level.
During Davis’ freshman year, she came off the bench in all 23 games. To start her sophomore year, she became a full-time starter and collected 28 goals, 62 assists and 88 points, good for second on the team. In total, Davis has racked up 45 goals and 74 assists so far in her college career.
“It’s definitely changed a lot,” Davis said of her game since becoming a starter. “Freshman year I was still making my adjustments but by the end of that year I kind of knew my role and what my coaches and teammates needed from me. So by my sophomore year, I knew what I needed to do to continue being on the field.”
Her efforts helped Boston College to another NCAA championship appearance in 2023 against Northwestern.
“They have been unreal,” Davis said on her experiences playing in the ACC and the NCAA championships. “Playing in the ACC championship and winning, it was historic for our program. Making history was such a cool experience for our school and not just for our team.
“The back-to-back natty’s was unreal as well,” she added. “Obviously, it wasn’t the outcomes that we wanted or hoped for but being on that field and looking into the stands — I remember when I was a little girl and watching from the stands. It was so surreal, looking and seeing all these people supporting you and just the supporting the game. It was just an unbelievable experience.”
Davis is the daughter of Ronnie Davis, who runs the Monster Elite Club Lacrosse Program out of Canandaigua and was the Braves’ head coach from 2019 to 2023.
Mckenna’s younger sister, Hanna, will be a senior for Canandaigua in the upcoming school year. Hanna has already committed to attend Boston College for the 2024-25 school year and will reunite with Mckenna for her senior year with the Eagles. The two won the 2021 Class B sectional title together at Canandaigua.
“I’m so excited. Hanna is amazing and she’s only going to get better,” Mckenna said. “It’s going to be a great experience for the both of us. It will be easier on our parents, they’ll only have to travel to BC.
“She’s so fun to play with and even with playing with her over the summer, I like practicing with her because she is so creative and makes me better,” Mckenna added about Hanna. “Her freshman year and my senior year, it will be great way to start her career and end mine. I’m very excited to have this opportunity with her.”
During the 2021 season with Canandaigua, the Davis family helped lead the Braves to a 17-2 overall record and captured the Section V title over Victor. Then-senior Mckenna scored a game-high five goals and two assists while then-freshman Hanna added a goal and two assists.
Mckenna recorded 59 goals and 41 assists for a total of 113 points during that 2021 season while Hanna contributed 32 goals and 36 assists for a total of 75 points. It’s safe to assume a similar level of success when the two reunite wearing maroon and gold.
“It means so much. I love to represent not only Canandaigua but upstate New York,” Davis said on playing at the highest collegiate level. “I’m so proud to be from upstate. I love being from Canandaigua and I wear it with pride at school.”
Davis did have somewhat of a homecoming during the 2023 regular season finale back on April 20. She and the Eagles faced off against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Boston College was ranked No. 5 nationally at the time but the Orange where the No.1 team in the nation with a 15-0 record.
The Eagles trailed 6-1 early and 11-6 at the halftime break, but a massive second half charge was led by Davis, who grew up just under 70 miles away.
She recorded three of her career-high four goals in that second half comeback, which included her game-winning goal with 1:21 remaining to put Boston College up for the first time since it was 1-0.
Davis’ goal allowed her team to hang on for a wild 17-16 victory that stunned the Orange. The win not only handed the Orange their first loss of the season, but it gave the Eagles a share of the regular season conference title with both teams ending 8-1 in ACC play.
“It could have not been more perfect,” Davis said on her game in the Dome with family and friends in attendance.
Whether it was from Canandaigua or her Monster Elite club team, a lot of friends joked with her after the big win, calling her the “Hometown Hero.”
“People who didn’t know me that well were still there to support me,” she said. “I loved having all these upstate people there to support me, it was a really cool experience for me.”
Davis, a communications major, now prepares for her junior season in 2024, where she will be stepping into more of a leadership role.
“To win a natty and to win back-to-back ACC Championships, that is the only main thing on my mind right now. What can I do to win and to keep winning?” she asks herself. “Winning is everything to me.”
With competing and winning comes lifelong great bonds not just with her teammates, but everyone involved on the campus of Boston College.
“The friendships that I’ve made,” Davis said on what she has enjoyed most about college so far. “Obviously, my teammates become my best friends but even outside of lacrosse, in the classroom or walking around campus, people at Boston (College) are amazing and everyone that goes there has been so great. The relationships and connections that I have made being at Boston have been incredible. I have made some of my lifelong friends going to this school and I’m so grateful with all these people that I have met and the relationships that I have built so far.”