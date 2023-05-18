It’s hard to believe that for as much success that Curtis Denison has had on the lacrosse field, he already has played half as many seasons at the collegiate level compared to his time on varsity in high school.
Denison, the former Geneva star, was an All-Greater Rochester and Section V Class C All-Tournament selection during his time with the Panthers’ lacrosse team. After ACL tears in each leg caused him to miss his sophomore and junior seasons, Denison returned for his senior season with two repaired knees and 70 pounds lighter. He also brought with him a new appreciation for the game.
Now, he has completed his freshman season at Division II’s Roberts Wesleyan University, where his team finished with a 9-5 overall record, 4-2 in East Coast Conference action.
In 2019, when he was a freshman in high school, he came onto the scene scoring an impressive 30 goals and finishing with 39 points.
“The two biggest things came from my freshman year and my senior year,” Denison wrote in an email to the Times how his time at Geneva helped him prepare him for the college game. “To start off on my freshman year being that first-year player, you have to understand you’re not always going to be ‘that guy.’ You have to understand your role and how you contribute to the team and stack wins.”
It was a successful season for the Panthers in 2019. They started off red-hot, winning their first 10 contests and carried that momentum all the way to defeat Wayne Central for the Class C Section V championship. Denison later was named fifth-team all-New York state for Class C.
“Fast-forward to my senior year. It was much different,” he added. “I was older and a lot better from my freshman year. So, I did have that lead role on the team and was depended on. This set me up for college because it was a fresh start. I didn’t have any college level experience so being able to understand my role really set me up for the college competition.”
He didn’t lose a step after nearly two years away from the game, producing 53 goals and 31 assists during his final year. He was so effective that head coach Jeff Dunham used him in all areas of the field when needed. He was named to the USA Lacrosse All-Academic team and was Finger Lakes Player of the Year on attack.
Denison finished with 123 career points in high school with 83 goals and 40 assists.
That experience prepared for this 2023 season at Roberts Wesleyan to begin his college career.
“One thing that I noticed in the transition of the game from high school to the college level was the overall speed of the game,” Denison said. “Everything going on in the game is moving so quick, whether that’s a slide, passes, or off-ball movements. You really need to keep your head on a swivel. Also, the physicality part too. The college level is much tougher.”
On Feb. 11 at Wheeling University in West Virginia, Denison played his first game. He had four shots on goal during that season-opening victory, two off the net and two off the post.
“I remember after the game my teammates told me that my time will come and to just keep shooting,” he said.
He didn’t have to wait too much longer for his first career goal, as that occurred eight days later in their next game at Lewis University in Illinois, where he scored with 4:22 to go in regulation.
“When I put one in the back of the net against Lewis it felt like a weight off my shoulders. I had finally scored my first collegiate goal which really boosted my confidence,” he said.
Denison gradually improved from game to game throughout his first season. After only recording three total points during his team’s first five games, he completed a seven-game point streak from March 11 to April 29, and he ended four of those seven contests with multiple-point performances. That included his first collegiate hat-trick on April 1 in a 27-2 rout over the University of the District of Columbia. Denison finished with a career-high five points in that big victory.
“One part of my game that I think has improved is understanding what I’m going up against,” Denison said about his freshman season. “Knowing when to start my dodge and attack the net or knowing where the slide is coming from so I can move the ball quickly to the next man and hope to catch the defense slacking.
“Another massive part was my mentality,” he added. “Just understanding my role on the team and making the most out of every opportunity I was given led to those points.”
Denison finished with 13 goals and eight assists to total 21 points for his freshman season, a 2023 campaign that saw his Redhawks make the ECC semifinals.
“This question is very easy,” Denison said when asked what his favorite part about college has been so far. “Being able to meet new people and create a special bond with my teammates has been the best part by far. My teammates are what made the season unforgettable, and I can’t thank them enough for that.”
It’s on to year two for Denison at Roberts Wesleyan in 2024, and if his success is anything like during his time with Geneva, expect him to become a staple of the offense and appear at the top of the team’s scoring charts — perhaps even the league’s.