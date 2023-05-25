For Jagger Kerr, the transition to college men’s lacrosse was more difficult than most mainly because he lost his entire senior year in high school back in 2020 due to COVID.
Kerr, a former Geneva defender, is now full-time starter for Division II LeMoyne.
“It was tough losing my senior year especially knowing we had a good group of guys going into that season,” Kerr wrote in an email to the Times. “So, that was tough but I think just being mentally tough, trust the work you put in and eventually your time will come where you can step back on the field.”
Despite missing out on his senior year, Kerr was still a member of the varsity team for three years from 2017-19, He recorded eight goals, eight assists for 16 career points at the defensive position.
His Panthers also won two Class C Section V titles in ‘18 and ‘19.
Kerr’s success from his Geneva experience carried over to when he joined LeMoyne. His freshman year in college, the Dolphins were able to fashion an undefeated 15-0 season, and they capped it off by winning the national championship over Lenoir-Rhyne University. LeMoyne defeated Lenoir-Rhyne 12-6 in the 2021 title game.
“Winning a national championship was one of the greatest feelings ever and something I have dreamed of my whole life,” Kerr said.
“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” he added saying that winning a national title has been one of his favorite memories so far while playing for LeMoyne. “Also, all the big ranked games and conference championship games are also fun to compete in.”
Kerr’s Dolphins have participated in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship game in each of his first three seasons which includes winning the conference tournament title in 2021 and again on May 6 during this 2023 season.
Kerr finished with two ground balls in the 2023 NE10 Conference Tournament Championship game that resulted to a 12-8 victory over Bentley University.
The former Panther has collected 30 ground balls and caused 14 turnovers in his career thus far with LeMoyne.
This is after a learning experience freshman season where he only appeared in one game on April 7, 2021 during a 22-1 rout over The College of Saint Rose on their home field.
Kerr came off the bench in that game to make his collegiate debut but has started in every game since.
“Being able to play under such great players only made me better when I had the opportunity to see the field,” Kerr said.
The Dolphins cannot capture another national title in 2023 as they were upset as the top-seed in the national semifinals, a heartbreaking 11-10 loss to Mercyhurst University last Saturday.
LeMoyne was No. 1 in the nation all season and their defense has been ranked nationally. Kerr’s effort helped him earn second-team all-conference this year as well.
“Some goals I have for next year are to just try and become the best lacrosse player I can be,” he said on going into his senior year in 2024. “We are going to be Division I next year, and I’m excited for the opportunity it presents.”
Kerr, a business marketing major, also will start his masters program early in the winter as he prepares for his senior year in 2024.
“My favorite part about college has been the friends I have been able to make and competing against some of the best lacrosse players at a high level,” Kerr said.
LeMoyne will be a part of the Northeast Conference next season in their debut with Division I athletics but will have a four-year wait before being able to compete for another national championship.