Ryan Fishback’s list of accomplishments during his time on the Geneva Panthers boys tennis team staggers the mind even more so when paired with the fact that he didn’t play his senior season.
Fishback, who just completed his junior year at Division I Virginia Tech, played on the varsity team at Geneva starting in seventh grade. With the Panthers, he went 93-5 all-time at singles, which included winning the New York State Public High School Athletic Association singles tournament as a junior in 2019.
This past season at Va Tech, Fishback oscillated between singles and doubles play. He wrapped up his singles season with his first career NCAA singles tournament victory over Tennessee’s Johannus Monday in the first round of the tournament, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Though just two years removed from his freshman season, the transition has been remarkable for Fishback to think about.
“First, I’ll say that the transition was certainly unique because classes were entirely online my freshman year,” Fishback wrote in an email to the Times. “My days consisted of practice, lifting, going to ‘class’ from my dorm room, and traveling with the team to matches.”
Fishback lost his entire senior season with the Panthers because of the pandemic — a season in which he planned to play doubles with his younger brother, Drew.
Arriving at Virginia Tech, he had a different feel starting his college experience compared to most.
“From a tennis perspective, the level in college tennis is extremely high,” he added. “Not only are the best US players represented, but Division I coaches recruit from all over the world, so the competition is incredibly stiff.”
After winning his final 32 matches at Geneva, Fishback started his Virginia Tech career as the No. 6 singles player. He eventually moved his way up to No. 4 singles through his freshman season in the spring of 2021.
“Making the jump from positions 5 and 6 my freshman year to No. 1 the last two years definitely forced me to improve my level and work even harder,” Fishback said. “Honestly, it has been awesome for me to be tested in every match we play, and as a result I feel that I have been able to improve immensely the last two years.”
He started his collegiate career with a 12-6 record in singles and went 5-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play during that freshman season.
Fishback also posted a 9-4 (5-4) record at doubles in 2021 with teammate Jordan Chrysostom, who transferred to Virginia Tech the same year Fishback came in.
“Funny story, Jordan and I were not paired together at the beginning of my freshman year, but after one guy got hurt, we were hurriedly thrown together for an upcoming match and played really well together,” Fishback said.
“Since then, we’ve been able to have some really good results, and I think we both understood each other’s strengths and weaknesses really well,” he added. “In doubles, half the battle is developing a feel for how your partner plays, and I think we had a lot of opportunities to do exactly that in the last three years.”
Fast forward to now, the pair have spent three years playing doubles together and have posted a combined 26-17 overall record. One of the most memorable was their victory over Texas Tech’s Parker Wynn and Franco Robero at No. 1 doubles during the NCAA team tournament back in 2021.
The two most recently competed in the first round of the NCAA doubles championship in 2023 and finished their season with a 9-4 overall record together and 5-4 in the ACC.
“My freshman year, we made it to the NCAA team championships, which was an incredibly exciting experience,” Fishback said. “I also was fortunate enough to make the doubles championships that year as well, which was a unique opportunity to have early in my college career.”
On the singles side of things, Fishback’s career mark sits at 34-28. Twenty-two of those 34 victories have come at No. 1 singles, which he has been playing since the start of his sophomore year. As he was at Geneva, however, Fishback is all about the team.
“It’s crazy how fast the time has gone by, but in my last year at VT I’d love for the team to reach the NCAA championships next spring,” Fishback said on one of the goals for his senior year in 2023-24. “I was also able to qualify for my first singles NCAA tournament this spring, and that was a really cool honor, so I aspire to reach that point again next year.”
Fishback, a biochemistry major, has also dominated in the classroom, maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade point average throughout his entire undergraduate career.
As a result, Fishback became the first Hokie tennis player to earn the National ITA Arthur Ashe Leadership Award and Sportsmanship Award.
The ITA Arthur Ashe Jr. Leadership and Sportsmanship Award recognizes outstanding student-athletes in all five divisions (NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and JUCO) at the regional and national level. The prestigious award, which dates back to 1982, is presented to the men’s and women’s national student-athletes who have exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements.
Ryan is the oldest of three brothers in the Fishback family. His brother Drew has already come on the scene at Geneva with three Section V titles and a trip to the state semifinals this past spring as a sophomore. The youngest, Tucker, will be a seventh-grader next season and looks to join Drew on the varsity.
It’s a bittersweet feeling for Ryan. He is excited for his brothers to get a chance to play together, but at the same time, he was looking forward to playing doubles with Drew for the first time at the varsity level.
“Drew has done very well so far representing Geneva in high school tennis, and it’s awesome to follow his results from afar,” Ryan said. “What I’m most proud of, though, is that Drew stays humble and respectful amidst all of the headlines. He just keeps his head down and goes back to work, which is part of why I think he performs so consistently.
“I know that my brothers see the things that I’ve done in college, so I like to think that I’ve been a positive influence on them,” he continued. “But, I also know that they’re going to be very successful in their own right because of their character and dedication to excellence.”
Drew and Tucker competing in doubles together for the Panthers will be a sight to behold. At that time, Ryan will continue to cheer on his brothers from Blacksburg, Va. as he completes his final season as a Hokie.
“I absolutely have loved the opportunity to compete for Virginia Tech on the national stage, build meaningful relationships with my coaches and teammates, and get to live in the incredibly awesome town of Blacksburg, VA,” he wrote on what he has enjoyed most about college. “Even once my time is done at Virginia Tech, it will always hold a very special place in my heart.”