Justice Smith always knew that he had the potential to play at the Division I level since graduating from Lyons in 2019.
Smith, a former Lions basketball star, won back-to-back sectional championships in 2018 and 2019 and now he just completed his first season with Division I East Tennessee State University.
But things didn’t start out the way he had hoped, missing his first two seasons after high school. In 2019-2020, he red-shirted his freshman season at Division II Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. And then the ‘20-’21 season was canceled entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It wasn’t until the ‘21-’22 season where Smith finally got to play for Mansfield.
And he didn’t disappoint.
In 28 games for the Mountaineers, he started in 27 contests and he averaged 20.6 points, 7.0 rebounds a game and collected 100 assists, 46 steals and 14 blocks.
“Those two years were very tough with losing what I love to do,” Smith said in a phone call to the Times about missing his first two seasons in college. “Basketball has always been a huge part of my life.”
Smith, who has played the sport year round since he was in fifth grade, went to not stepping on the collegiate court until his third year at Mansfield.
“It hurt but it just made me hungrier,” Smith said on finally returning to basketball. “I knew after that year (‘21-’22 season), that I was trying to go to the Division I level.”
He remained mentally prepared, he was in the gym every day, grinding until when his name was finally called as a starter for his first collegiate debut back on Nov. 12, 2021 at Virginia State University.
Smith wasted no time with knocking down his first career field goal on 3-pointer in the opening two minutes to put Mansfield up 6-4 at the time. He finished with 11 points in the opener.
His hard work and dedication showed off in a big way three months later for a home game against league rival Bloomsburg University.
Smith recorded a remarkable 56 points, 12 rebounds and one assist shy of triple-double during a wild 114-107 overtime victory over Bloomsburg.
His 56 points that night still ranks as the highest single-game point total in Mansfield’s program history.
“I really cried after that,” Smith said. “To finally see all that hard work pay off, it was a just a blessing.”
His head coach at the time, John Szentesy, has a been huge supporter of him since he recruited him.
“Coach John always put that confidence in me,” Smith said on his former coach. “He always told me that I was one of the best players he ever recruited.”
Smith’s efforts earned him the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year after ranking in the top-15 in the PSAC for six different categories: second in scoring, sixth in free throw percentage, ninth in minutes played, 10th in steals and 15th in rebounds and assists.
His success allowed him to take that next step that he has dreamed of since his time at Lyons. After one season at Mansfield, Smith committed to play at ETSU for the ‘22-23 season.
“There’s a lot of success behind this program,” Smith said on his decision to attend ETSU. “It’s the perfect place for me to be. I think it’s one of the best mid-majors as far as fans, the arena, the atmosphere and everything that comes with it.”
Smith appeared in all 32 games with the Buccaneers during the ‘22-’23 season, making 14 starts. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and is ready to improve even more with having two more years of eligibility left.
“It was kind of difficult at first but as the year went on, it got easier with learning the new system,” said Smith on adjusting to a new team and also the D1 level.
One of his main goals for next season is to be crowned Southern Conference champions as his focus to just help the team get better.
“When I was playing for Lyons, I showcased that I was a Division I talent,” he said. “It wasn’t until I finally got to play against Division I players where I felt like that I belonged here all along.”
Smith, an Interdisciplinary Studies major, is also excelling in the classroom with getting more than a 3.0 grade point average during his time so far with ETSU.
One of his favorite parts about playing at the highest collegiate level is to represent his hometown.
“It means a lot to me, Lyons has had a lot of talented players to come out of here,” Smith said on representing Lyons. “For me to put us on the map and to showcase that we have players to go to Division I level where I’m from, I take a lot of pride with representing my town. I’m going to continue representing that at a high level.”
It’s back to work for year two of Smith’s career with the Buccaneers but he’s just soaking in this whole incredible experience.
“The relationships that I’ve built,” Smith said on what he has enjoyed most about college so far. “I feel like I’ve met a lot of life-long friends. These are people that I’m going to stay in touch with and that’s the best part about it. Basketball is only a part of your life so being able to have these life-long relationships and memories is always going to be special to me.”