For former Lyons softball player Taylor Richardson, she is not only in the middle of her sophomore season at Division I University of Massachusetts, but she feels like she is also representing her high school very well at the highest collegiate level.
Richardson, a former All-New York, All-Greater Rochester and first-team All-Wayne County selection, has been preparing for quite some time for this opportunity to play at the college level.
“The transition from high school to college is definitely very difficult,” Richardson wrote in an email to the Times. “The importance of culture and dedication is completely different, especially at a Division I level. The game overall is competed at such a faster pace too, but I think it’s safe to say I’ve caught up now.”
Richardson used her freshman season at UMass as a learning experience season, but she will always remember her first career collegiate base hit, which she recorded back on March 30, 2022, at home against the University of Maine.
It didn’t take her long to fit into a leadership role with her new team, as she was one of six players considered to be a captain at the start of her sophomore season.
“I was very happy to be seen as a leader at such a young age, but understood completely when three of our amazing juniors were chosen (as captains),” she said. “After going through that whole process, I realized that I made so much more of an impact on my team just by being a good teammate rather than a person who’s on the field 100% of the time.”
She devotes most of her success to her travel team, the Conklin Raiders Gold fastpitch, where she posted a .349 batting average with 26 doubles, 11 home runs, 69 runs batted in and 29 stolen bases.
“They made me really realize what it took to compete at a high level,” she said about playing for the Raiders.
Richardson, a psychology major, stresses the importance of mental health, so as long as she continues to work hard off the field then it should transition onto the field.
It was in her most recent game action, on April 12, at home in the second game of the doubleheader against Marist College where she contributed her best game yet at the college level.
She started in both games of the doubleheader at second base, and it was in the nightcap where she recorded her first career multi-hit, multi-RBI performance.
With the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Richardson stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out. She collected her first hit of the day, a single up the middle to advance the runners one bag and give UMass a 5-4 lead.
Marist got out of that inning without any more damage, and the Red Foxes knotted the score at 5-all the next half-inning.
Once again, Richardson took over.
The score was the same when Richardson led off the bottom of the seventh inning. That is when she hit her first career home run, clobbering a walk-off dinger that nearly hit the scoreboard in left field to give her team an emphatic 6-5 win.
“I’ve been trying to be a good person to look up to as well in that leadership role,” Richardson said. “I take extra outside of practice two times a week and work on my mental game constantly, being able to have that game against Marist made me feel like my hard work was finally paying off.”
Richardson’s dad, Andy, who is in his first season as the head coach of Lyons softball, talks regularly with his daughter to catch up. She called her dad right away after the Marist game, and she could hear all the girls on the current Lions team this year in the background cheering her on.
“They made me feel like I was really representing Lyons,” she said about that phone call. “As soon as the semester is over with, I will definitely be making many trips to our high school field to watch.”
In her senior season at Lyons, Richardson finished with a .667 batting average, seven doubles, eight triples, seven home runs, 40 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases for her former head coach, Pam Lockwood, who has helped her along the way as well.
It’s not just on the softball field for the former Lion, but she is also getting the whole college experience.
“My favorite part about college would have to be the relationships I’ve built since I’ve been here,” she said. “My support system at school looks a lot different than the one I have at home. I am constantly surrounded by women who are going through similar experiences to what I do everyday. Whether that looks like mental challenges, big wins on the field, or early-morning lifts, these girls have become my family away from home. I’m so grateful to be part of this community and can’t wait to see how these relationships follow me in the future.”
UMass, which is part of the Atlantic 10 conference, allows fans to watch a majority of Richardson’s games on ESPN+.
The Minutewomen close out their regular season in early May.
“My overall goal at UMass is to make a difference on this team,” Richardson said. “Whether it be stressing the importance of mental health or contributing to the overall culture. I would love to be someone that this team can rely on both on and off the field.”