For Caitlyn Korzeniewski, representing Mynderse Academy on the national stage has been something she has been very proud of since last putting on the Blue Devils jersey in 2019.
Korzeniewski, a former midfielder for the MA girls lacrosse program, lost her senior season in 2020 because of the pandemic, but her three years of varsity experience allowed her to transition her game to the next level, playing for Division III’s SUNY Geneseo.
“Losing my senior year due to covid was very difficult for me transitioning to college,” Korzeniewski wrote in an email to the Times. “By the time my freshman season started in the spring of 2021, I had not played a game in two years so transitioning back into game play was very difficult alone, without transitioning to college play.”
Korzeniewski played three years with the Blue Devils, collecting 85 goals and 40 assists for a total of 125 career points. She also piled up 123 grounds balls and 103 draw controls.
In 2019 while she was in her junior season, Mynderse, which is combined with Romulus, lost to Palmyra-Macedon in the Section V championship game, 10-9. Korzeniewski registered two goals and two assists in that game. Less than a year later, it became her final game as a Blue Devil.
“Luckily the environment of Geneseo Women’s lacrosse made the transition to college life and gameplay a lot easier with constant guidance from older teammates and the acceptance of the team has felt like a family since week one,” she added on her transition.
During her first three seasons at Geneseo, the team has been very successful. The Knights have combined for an overall record of 36-12, including 22-3 in State University of New York Athletic Conference action.
Korzeniewski did not start a game at Geneseo until her sophomore season. In a home game against Buffalo State on March 30, 2022, she made her debut on the starting roster and didn’t disappoint.
Her debut as a starter was her first career multiple-goal, multiple-point performance at the collegiate level. She finished with two goals in a 17-4 thumping over Buff State.
That would be the only game the former Blue Devil started during the 2022 season though she appeared in 19 games and had 13 goals, three assists during that year.
In 2023, Korzeniewski became a full-time starter right from the start of her junior season. She started all 20 games and recorded eight goals and a career-high 18 assists.
She has totaled 42 points in her time with Geneseo thus far.
“I feel that becoming a starter this past season has made me more confident in my gameplay and a smarter overall player,” she said. “I feel one of the best ways to become better at the college level is experience and confidence.”
Korzeniewski’s 2023 season was a historic year for the Knights, who captured their first SUNYAC title.
During her time at Geneseo, SUNY Cortland has been the Knights’ conference kryptonite. They lost to Cortland in the SUNYAC semifinals in 2021 and in the Championship in 2022 and were 0-4 in her first four meetings with a goal differential of -20.
In the 2023 SUNYAC tournament, the two sides met for the fifth time during Korzeniewski’s tenure and for the second year in a row in the title game.
The Knights denied the same result and defeated the No. 20 nationally ranked Cortland team in the conference championship, 11-9, to grab the program’s first SUNYAC crown.
“To be a part of the first SUNYAC championship team was the most special and incredible experience I could ever be a part of,” Korzeniewski said. “This program has been working towards a SUNYAC title for so long and has been so close for years and to be a part of the team that finally accomplished that goal feels incredible.”
Korzeniewski also has played in the past two Division III National Collegiate Athletic Association tournaments.
“Playing in the NCAA tournament is an incredible experience,” she said. “Getting extra time playing the sport I love and extra time with my amazing teammates is something I will never take for granted.”
During the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Korzeniewski recorded a goal in a 19-2 first-round blowout victory over Saint Joseph’s (Maine).
The Knights now have a new kryptonite: Middlebury College. The national powerhouse has beaten Korzeniewski and the Knights in the second round of the NCAAs each of the last two seasons.
“Playing on the larger stage of NCAAs is also just a special experience, and I feel proud to represent Geneseo and the SUNYAC when playing in those games,” she said. “To be representing Mynderse in the tournament is something I am so proud of as well. I feel that Mynderse girls lacrosse has grown so much as a program over the years and still has so much potential and to be representing the program that taught me so much about lacrosse is really special to me.”
Korzeniewski will be a senior next year and does have an another year of eligibility for the 2025 season.
There have been several Knights players that have already taken the extra year but Korzeniewski, a elementary/special education major, has toyed around with the idea but for academic and other reasons, she has decided that 2024 will be her last.
For her senior year, she has three goals that she would like accomplish:
1. “My first goal is to win another SUNYAC title.”
2. “Another goal I have for this team is to make a far run in the NCAAs and hopefully win an NCAA championship.”
3. “My last personal goal is to leave all I have out on the field for my senior year and when I step off the field for the last time, I will have no regrets about how I played and how my team played.”
After playing in a Section V championship, winning a SUNYAC title and playing in multiple NCAA tournament games, the current Knight is ready to take it all in during her senior year and enjoy the rest of her experiences at Geneseo.
“The people I have met,” Korzeniewski said on what she has enjoyed most about college. “Geneseo athletics has brought me amazing friends that I will keep in touch with years after college and the women’s lacrosse program introduced me to girls that have inspired me and made my college experience something I will never forget.”