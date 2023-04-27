Austin Blumbergs has enjoyed every single moment since he has stepped foot on the campus of St. Bonaventure University.
Blumbergs, a former boys lacrosse star at Penn Yan Academy, is currently in his final year of eligibility with the Division I Bonnies, a program that didn’t exist until 2019 when he was a part of the inaugural team for his freshman season.
“My college experience has been very special,” Blumbergs wrote in an email to the Times. “At St. Bonaventure, my teammates and I were the first to start the lacrosse program here with Coach (Randy) Mearns, so it was a unique situation that I am incredibly happy to be a part of.”
It was definitely an adjustment period for Blumbergs and his new teammates at St. Bonaventure, which lost its first 19 games as a program. But it was extremely rewarding when the program earned its first win in the 2021 season opener, a 13-6 decision at Quinnipiac.
“Starting the program has been what I have enjoyed most in my time at St. Bonaventure,” Blumbergs said. “This gave me a number of lifelong friends from the second I stepped on campus, and has been a very rewarding journey. It has been incredibly hard as we lost our first 19 games as a program, but we grew as a group and did things that nobody has ever done before. I have watched some of my dreams come true along with several of my teammates’ which has brought me the greatest joy in my life.”
Blumbergs was a 50-goal scorer during his junior and senior years at Penn Yan. His efforts from 2015-18 when he graduated, amounted to four consecutive Section V championships.
His Mustang teams also were two-time New York state runners-up — in 2016 and 2018. He scored four goals to help lead his team to a win in the 2018 NYS Class D semifinals and he was also named to the 2017 Section V Class D All-Tournament Team.
Blumbergs, a general business major, earned Academic Excellence recognition and was a National Honor Society member at Penn Yan.
“Usually, I have been able to live-stream some games and am very proud of the young guys for the job they are doing,” he said about the Penn Yan boys lacrosse program.
Brian Hobart, who has been the head coach of Penn Yan’s boys lacrosse team since 2004, has had an impact on Blumbergs to this day.
“Year after year, Coach Hobart’s teams are shown to be successful,” he said. “However, his coaching philosophy isn’t solely based around being the best lacrosse player possible, but to also become the best human being you can possibly be. Whether a player goes on to play lacrosse at the next level or travels down another path, Coach Hobart has your back and forms all his players into the most disciplined and motivated young men. That has always been what I have admired about him.”
Blumbergs finished with 114 goals and 45 assists during his high school career with the Mustangs.
The adjustment from the high school level to the college game is always difficult and especially against Division I competition like St. Bonaventure plays against.
“The biggest adjustment from high school to college was the speed of the game,” Blumbergs said. “At the Division I level, everyone was bigger, stronger, and faster than anyone in high school ball, not to mention the adjustment of the shot clock. The ball movement was also much faster than high school, which took some time for my teammates and I to adjust to. The biggest thing that helped me be successful was being as athletic as possible. This took a couple years of hard work and determination with my strength coach, but it was surely the biggest thing that improved my game in college lacrosse.”
Blumbergs was set to succeed right away during his freshman season back in 2019. He started in all 13 games for the Bonnies during that year and was able to record 11 goals for his first season.
No goal was more memorable than the first of his collegiate career back on Feb. 9, 2019 when he scored at Saint Joseph’s University. He also recorded his first career assist in that contest as well.
Blumbergs has scored 53 times during his career at St. Bonaventure. His best season came in 2022 when he recorded a career-high 19 goals.
He also has received Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference honors four times in his collegiate career which includes making first-team all-conference in 2021.
“The biggest goal for the (rest of my time at St. Bonaventure) is to go out with a bang and to show the time, work and effort I have put in over the last five years,” he said on his goals for his final season with the Bonnies. “I have always wanted to play at the next level, so it’s the goal to show that I can play at that level as well.”
When he was a kid he used to go to the JMA Wireless Dome — previously known as the Carrier Dome — to watch the Syracuse Orange, a 15-time Division I men’s lacrosse national champion. And this past March, Blumbergs got the chance to finally play at the Dome.
“Playing at Syracuse was a cool experience. It was awesome to be a part of the game atmosphere on the field,” he said.
Blumbergs has gone through a lot during his time at college. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 season was shortened, and then St. Bonaventure moved to the Atlantic 10 Conference for the first time this year for men’s lacrosse. But it’s the connections that he’s built that he will take away for the rest of his life.
“Building a foundation for a brand new program was difficult at times, but has been rewarding as it has taught me and my teammates a lot of life lessons that have allowed us to become successful in all facets of our lives. St. Bonaventure is a second home to me,” he said.
St. Bonaventure wraps up its 2023 regular season Saturday at Richmond University at 3 p.m. in what will be Blumbergs’ final game of his college career.