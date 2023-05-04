For as much success as Hannah Keech had playing girls lacrosse at Penn Yan Academy, the greatest times in her life have come since she transitioned to the college game at SUNY Cortland in 2019.
Keech, who graduated from Penn Yan in 2018, is in her fifth season with the Red Dragons. She has one more year of eligibility, but she wrote in an email to the Times that the 2023 season will be her last.
“When people say that college is the best years of your life, they aren’t lying,” she wrote. “Over my time at Cortland, what I have enjoyed most is getting to compete at a high level in the sport that I love alongside my best friends. On and off the field, over my five years here, every single one of my teammates has had an impact on me in such a positive way and made my college experience that much better. We have always been a group of best friends that has the most fun while competing on and off the field as well. The Cortland Women’s Lacrosse program has given me more than anyone can imagine, and I am so grateful for my time as a Red Dragon.”
Keech has registered 118 goals and 32 assists for a total of 150 career points in her time with Cortland thus far.
The start of her time there was a learning experience for the former Mustang after not making her first career start until her sophomore season. But one of the two goals she scored in her freshman year occurred in the first quarter she took the field. She found the back of the net in an 11-8 victory over Ithaca College back on March 2, 2019 for her first of many goals.
“The biggest transition from high school lacrosse to college lacrosse is definitely the speed and intensity of the game,” she said. “I struggled a little at first my freshman season getting to where I wanted to be just because of the difference in pace. This made me come in ready and knowing what to expect my sophomore year, but unfortunately that was cut short due to covid.”
Keech started in all three of her games during that 2020 season and she was able to record her first multi-goal performance against Union College that year before the pandemic wiped out the season.
“During that canceled season and the offseason leading up to my junior year, I really focused on staying in shape by heightening my strength and conditioning, so I could be playing at the level I wanted once given my next opportunity,” Keech said. “That allowed me to be very successful during the next two seasons. Going into my fifth season at Cortland, I can confidently say that I have the skill and knowledge of what it takes to be a college lacrosse player, and I am grateful to have had these last five seasons of experience.”
Since 2021, her teams have been very successful, and Keech has improved from year to year as well.
Cortland has won back-to-back State University of New York Athletic Conference tournament titles and started its quest for a three-peat yesterday in the semifinals against SUNY Brockport.
“Winning back-to-back SUNYAC tournament titles has been very rewarding,” she said. “It gives us an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament which is always one of our top goals. The past two seasons we have made it to the Sweet 16, and this year it is our goal to go even further. That starts with winning our conference, which is very important for us to continue playing. Every game from here on out is win or be done, so winning a third straight SUNYAC title means everything.”
Keech’s greatest scoring day came during this season, back on April 15 in a 24-3 beatdown of Buffalo State. Keech scored a career-high five goals, part of a six-point performance, which is tied for a career high for points.
She has earned second-team All-SUNYAC honors in each of the last two seasons and was named to SUNYAC all-tournament team in 2021.
Keech, a Physical/Health Education major, was also named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Academic Honor Roll in 2022.
“My favorite memory during my time at Cortland is getting to travel with the team to Memphis, Tenn., for NCAA’s my junior year,” she said. “This was something I had never gotten to experience before, since covid canceled my sophomore season, and we didn’t get to travel much before that. It was such a fun experience and we ended up winning both games to continue playing into the next round.
“During the final stretch of my lacrosse career, winning is obviously very important to me so I would like to accomplish winning SUNYACs, and making it as far as we can in NCAAs,” she added on her final stretch of college career. “Most importantly, I want to spend these last few weeks taking it all in with my team and using every opportunity I can while I am still able to.”
Keech was on the Penn Yan girls lacrosse team for five years before graduating in 2018. During her time with the Mustangs, her teams reached the sectional finals four times.
She scored a remarkable 58 goals during her senior season with the Mustangs. She had 105 goals and 26 assists for 131 points in her last two seasons at Penn Yan.
Keech attempts to make it back for a game as often as she can but is certainly taking notice of this year’s team, one that won its first nine games in 2023.
“I am looking forward to watching them play and seeing how far they go this season as they have been very successful so far,” she said. “My time at Penn Yan really showed me how much I love the sport of lacrosse. The culture surrounding lacrosse is so present in Penn Yan, and it is so evident that it is something that makes up the community. I wouldn’t be the player I am today if I didn’t grow up in that environment.”
Keech has her eyes set on her best postseason yet with the Red Dragons and is excited to see how collegiate career concludes.
Visit cortlandreddragons.com to watch Keech’s final games at Cortland.