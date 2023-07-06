Emily Lavarnway might be one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of South Seneca High School. The former three-sport star from Ovid just completed her second — and perhaps final — season with Division I University of Connecticut’s track & field team this past spring.
It was around the age of 11 or 12 when Lavarnway first became interested in track & field after watching her older brother, Nathaniel, compete in high school.
At that time, South Seneca had a track & field team but no track to compete or practice on. A young Lavarnway and her father helped petition the town to get a track built at the high school, which was successful.
Lavarnway participated in soccer, basketball and outdoor track & field during her time as a Falcon. Despite being a star basketball player and key figure in the 2015-16 Class C state championship team, she chose indoor and outdoor track & field as her sport during her collegiate career. She completed four years at Division III SUNY Geneseo, before eventually competing the last two seasons with UConn.
“It’s just been a whirlwind and hard to let go of,” Lavarnway said in a phone call to the Times reflecting on her entire career. “(Track & field) has been such a huge component of my life for so many years that I can’t just look back with complete joy and happiness where it took me and where I went with it. (Because) at the same time, it’s a bittersweet feeling to let go.”
In 2020 as a junior at Geneseo, she was one of the favorites to win multiple events at the indoor national championships. Before she got her shot at an indoor title, the event was wiped out by the pandemic. With an extra year of eligibility along with another from a leg injury during her sophomore season, Lavarnway entered her senior year at SUNY Geneseo with two extra years of eligibility and ready to prove she was the best in Division III.
After winning the DIII indoor national championship for the pentathlon in 2021 with the second-best score in DIII history (3,904 points), she knew she was ready to make the leap to UConn.
“It was an elevation of competition and it was an elevation to my commitment to the sport,” she said on moving to the DI level. “Geneseo did require a lot from me but UConn was one step up. I was training more, my whole life really revolved around track & field and that was a personal commitment as well as just with the level Division I demanded for my events specifically. It was quite a jump but it wasn’t anything I wasn’t able to handle.”
Before heading to UConn to become a Husky, Lavarnway completed an historic final season at Geneseo, winning the 2021 DIII national title in the outdoor heptathlon with a total of 5,372 points. She placed first in four of the seven events, which included 14.19 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles, 25.37 seconds in the 200-meter dash, 19-feet, 0.5-inches in the long jump, and 2:17.37 in the 800-meter run.
The heptathlon national title remains one of Lavarnway’s accomplishments she is most proud of, the other being her final event during this past 2023 Big East Championships at Villanova University where she won the conference championship in the heptathlon.
Just two years removed from winning the DIII title with 5,362 points, Lavarnway improved by over 200 points and won six of seven events to end with 5,572 points and another Big East gold medal. The lone event she did not place first in was the javelin throw, where she finished second at 118-feet, 3-inches.
She closed with 14.15 seconds in the 100-meter run, 5-feet, 5-inches in the high jump, 42-feet, 2¾-inches in the shot put, 25.19 seconds in the 200-meter run, 18-feet, 7¼-inches in the long jump and 2:15.13 in the 800-meter run.
“I was extremely proud to represent UConn at that time,” Lavarnway said.
That incredible finish at the Big East championships was her final time competing during the 2023 season.
Lavarnway, a Human Resources major, just completed her masters program with UConn. She says she doesn’t know what the future holds and is currently in search of a job while. But, she still holds one final year of eligibility for outdoor next spring.
Either way, she fully enjoyed representing South Seneca at the highest collegiate level.
“It means everything to me. This is the town that raised me, that gave so much support and love over the years,” she said about Ovid. “I can’t express in words how much it means to me because when I look back, I think of young Emily, who was petitioning with my dad and petitioning with the town’s people to get a track here. And, I look back to the newspapers, the coaches and everyone that supported me, who got me to continue in the sport of track & field. I’m so grateful and so humbled by the support even as I continued on at Geneseo and at UConn.”
Whether it was at South Seneca, SUNY Geneseo or UConn, she has created bonds for the rest of her life.
“My teammates, the community and the support that comes with being on a college program, there’s nothing like it,” Lavarnway said on what she has enjoyed most about the college experience. “Especially if I was to continue on training as an individual, I wouldn’t have that team aspect. Even in the sport of track & field, there is a large team aspect that is probably underappreciated by most but looking back, that is probably the thing I’ll miss most and the thing that is extremely valuable when you’re looking at college programs as the environment that you’ll be fostered into.”