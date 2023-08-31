Transitioning from playing high school basketball to the college game has not been ideal for former Waterloo girls basketball star Giavanna White-Principio.
The former Tigers forward committed to play for SUNY Oswego’s Lakers after a tremendous career at Waterloo. But after graduating from high school in 2022, she injured her knee in the preseason prior to her freshman season.
“The transition in the beginning was pretty tough,” White-Principio wrote in an email to the Times about the start of her collegiate career. “My knee injury caused me to have to sit out for most of the preseason and some of the start of the season. I had to work twice as hard because I was behind all of my teammates.”
At Waterloo, White-Principio was a dominant factor in the paint. She helped guide the Tigers to sectional titles during her junior and senior seasons. And, in her senior year of 2021-22, Waterloo appeared in the Class B state championship game.
She was a part of 40 straight wins at Waterloo before losing in the state title game against Section II’s Schalmont.
White-Principio recorded more than 300 points and hauled in over 150 rebounds during her senior season with the Tigers.
“My success at Waterloo has helped me prepare for the college level because I learned what hard work means and the success it can give you,” White-Principio said.
She also gave tons of credit to her former high school head coach.
“Of course, I had Michael Bree as a coach, so we were bound to be good! I wouldn’t be the player I am if it weren’t for his coaching style and all he did for us throughout the years, especially in the offseason,” she said.
The following season for Bree’s Tigers turned out to be a redemption year, with a rebound to the Class B state title game — and this time defeating Section I’s Putnam Valley for the school’s first-ever state championship in the sport.
White-Principio and Macy Carr were the lone senior teammates in 2021-22. White-Principio had some teasing, but complimentary words for her former teammates coming through this time in the biggest game.
“My thoughts on my former teammates winning the state championship this past March are that Macy Carr and myself were robbed. No, I’m just kidding, I couldn’t have been happier for them and grateful that I was a part of their success,” White-Principio said. “I think my senior year we were all just scared because it was our first time in a game like that, but they came back even stronger this year and I was glad I was there for it. I’m thankful to have played with those girls and they really won it for all of us!”
White-Principio did not appear in the first two games of the 2022-23 season for Oswego because of her knee injury in the preseason, but in their third contest of the year, a home game against SUNY Poly, she saw the floor for the very first time in her collegiate career.
She played 11 minutes in her debut that took place back on Nov. 12, 2022, and in that short amount of time, she hauled in five rebounds, swatted away three shot attempts and swiped two steals. That all helped in a thrilling 65-64 victory for Lakers and 3-0 start to the young season.
In the ensuing game, Oswego welcomed Wells College, and that’s when White-Principio recorded her first career collegiate points.
It was with 23 seconds left in the opening half when she scored on a layup, following a steal by her teammate Zoe Evans.
White-Principio’s lay-up was the final points of the first half that gave Oswego a huge, 45-8 halftime lead.
She finished her second college game with seven points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and one steal during a 88-20 thumping over Wells.
White-Principio appeared in 17 games during her freshman season and was able to start in two of her last four games.
She made her starting debut on Feb. 4 against SUNY Oneonta in front of her home fans.
“Starting isn’t always everything, but starting definitely helped with my confidence because it meant that my coaches and teammates believed in me enough to start the game for them and that always means a lot,” she said. “Some things I took away from my freshman season are to wait your turn and your time will come. Everyone on the team is there for the same reason you are, they were all once the best on their team. Also, that you are not alone. Your teammates mostly go through the same things you do so don’t be afraid to ask for advice or help.”
Despite a hot 7-0 start for the Lakers in ’22-23, the team overall finished 13-12 and just 6-12 in State University of New York Athletic Conference action.
“Some goals I have for this (’23-24) season at Oswego are to just keep getting better,” White-Principio said. “Our team is growing and getting better every day. I just want to keep playing basketball. Getting SUNYAC Player of the Year would be the cherry on top of everything or even making a SUNY team.”
White-Principio is a criminal justice major and also has two minors in psychology and nutrition. Her college experience is only the beginning and she is ready to make more memories.
“Some things I have enjoyed about college is the freedom, the independence and the people,” White-Principio said. “Some of the people I’ve met in just my first year, I know I will be friends with for the rest of my life. Having people to talk to who are going through the same thing as you really got me through my first year. I consider college as my first look at the real world, its taught me a lot already about myself and life in general.”