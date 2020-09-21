JOHNSTOWN — Finger Lakes Community College fall sports will be meager this fall, but given the past six months, a handful of Laker athletes get to compete in the fall, and cross country is well underway.
In their second meet of the season, FLCC cross country teams competed in the Raider Classic this past Saturday at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
The Lakers did not have to wait long to get their first victory of the unique season and took first place out of five competing teams in the men’s 8k.
Midlakes graduate and FLCC sophomore Hunter Brignall crossed the line before any other runner for the second weekend in a row, finishing with a time of 26:50.11. Geneva High School graduate Giovanni Ventura was the next finisher for the Lakers with a fifth place finish with a time of 29:40.45. Adam Schreiber finished ninth, and John Peresan finished in 11th place.
Head coach Jayden Donahue explained in an FLCC athletics press release how he adjusted practices after the teams’ first race with no other teams running with them.
“I tried having them train in pairs or triples this past week to foster some healthy competition among team member, and I think it paid off,” Johnson said. “They were a little surprised to have won I think, but very excited.”
On the women’s side, there were too few runners on each team to declare a team winner, so runners from each school competed as individuals in the 5k race.
Mynderse graduate Kaitlyn Hilkert finished with a time of 24:59.82 and Chyra Patterson finished with a time of 30:40.09.
The Lakers’ next meet takes place at the Newark Campus of FLCC on Sept. 26 at 9:00 a.m.