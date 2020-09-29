NEWARK — Finger Lakes Cross Country continues to perform well in a unique season.
The Lakers hosted their first home meet of the season at the FLCC Newark campus. The men placed second out of the four competing teams in the 5k race. There were no placements for women as there were too few runners per team.
Sophomore and Mynderse graduate Hunter Brignall kept his winning streak alive and finished in first place again, crossing the finish line in 18:04.3.
Geneva High School graduate Giovanni Ventura was the next finisher for the Lakers. He came in seventh place with a time of 20:13.7. Adam Schreiber finished just behind Ventura in 10th place with a time of 20:54.3.
Following his third first-place finish in a row, Brignall exclaimed his joy.
“I feel great!” said Brignall in FLCC athletic’s press release. “I really worked hard this summer and I’m happy to see all the work starting to pay off.”
As many runners will echo, Newark’s course is quite difficult, and Brignall found that out during the run.
“I had a difficult time because I underestimated the difficulty of the course,” said Brignall on flccathletics.com. “I think a combination of going out too fast and paying for it later in the race because of the hills, is where I went wrong.”
Though Brignall believed he underestimated the course, his winning time gave no indication of struggle.
Chyra Patterson was the only women’s runner for FLCC. She finished in seventh place out of nine, with a time of 34:44.9.
Last week, the men took first place in the Raider Classic at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
The Lakers’ next race is this Saturday, Oct. 3 at Mohawk Valley Community College.