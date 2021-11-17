CANANDAIGUA — Palmyra-Macedon graduate and FLCC Lakers freshman Leah Lloyd continued her country-wide dominance in women’s cross country.
Lloyd capped off her historic season with a third place finish out of 90 runners at the National Junior College Athletic Association, Division III, National Championship at Georgia Military College over the weekend.
Lloyd’s top-3 goes down as one of the best individual performances in a season in Finger Lakes Community College Women’s Cross Country history.
Head Coach Jayden Donahue attributed Lloyd’s accolades to her work ethic.
“I can’t say how proud I am of Leah and her third place finish,” Donahue said on flccathletics.com. “She worked really hard this season and absolutely deserves that honor. I am looking forward to seeing what she can do nationally in the 2022 season”.
With the win and a time of 20:14.46, Lloyd completes the fastest 5k time in Finger Lakes Community College history, the highest individual finish in the NJCAA National Tournament in school history and was named a National Junior College Athletic Association, Division III, All-American.
Both the previous records were held by FLCC Women’s X/C student-athlete Jamie Coleman, who competed for the Lakers from 1996 through 1997.
Not too far behind Lloyd was a fellow competitor from her high school career.
Penn Yan Academy graduate and SUNY Corning Community College freshman Joddie Decker placed ninth in the nation with a time of 20:52.1, earning All-American honors.
Decker becomes the first women’s cross-country runner at SUNY Corning CC to earn NJCAA DIII All-American status since her coach Rebecca Copp did so in 2001 for the Red Barons.