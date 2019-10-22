COBLESKILL — There’s no question that Dillon VanDemortel, a 2018 Newark grad, is a great cross country runner. In Cobleskill’s final meet before the 2019 North Eastern Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships, VanDemortel helped the Fighting Tigers post an 18 point total to defeat a field of three teams at the 2019 Fighting Tiger Invitational this past Saturday.
VanDemortel was once again the vocal point in the team’s win as the two-time NEAC Runner of the Week finished the five-mile loop with an impressive time of 26:37.04.
VanDemortel and the rest of the Fighting Tigers will return to action on November 2 when the team hosts the 2019 North Eastern Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships. The women will start the day off with their race beginning at 11 a.m., followed up with the men’s race at noon.