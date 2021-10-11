GENEVA — Any young team brimming with talent must go through the trials and tribulations of being a winning team. Two of the many aspects to being an all-around team are: responding to adversity and closing out close victories.
The storied William Smith field hockey program (4-7, 0-3) is on the cusp of returning to the upper echelon of the nation’s top programs, and the women showed that for 55 minutes of Saturday’s game vs. undefeated Ithaca (10-0, 3-0).
Two late goals by Ithaca handed the Herons an agonizing 2-1 loss on Saturday.
“It’s a disappointment because we’ve worked so hard and played so hard, William Smith head coach Sophie Riskie said after the game. “We played most of that game very well.
“Ithaca is a quality program and they play very hard. We need to be proud of the performance that we had while we identify and learn from the (losses) that hurt,” Riskie said.
On a day honoring former head coach and three-time national champion Sally Scanton, the Herons showed up to play at McCooey Field. An early goal from Cora Nagle put William Smith up 1-0 6:47 into the game.
First-year Rebecca Mantione led one of many well-executed breakouts for the Herons less than 10 minutes into the game. Mantione streaked up the left side of the field with the ball, drew in defenders and then swatted a pass towards the center of the goal.
The pass game to Nagle’s stick and she promptly fired a shot between the legs of Ithaca goalkeeper Macy Brandwein for the game’s first goal.
For the remainder of the game, the Herons and Bombers exchanged blows back and forth. With the Herons trying to put themselves up by two goals and Ithaca trying desperately to tie the game, the match was a stalwart until the final minutes.
Each team took a quarter for its own to control the pace of play. William Smith outshot the Bombers 2-1 in the first quarter before Ithaca responded with a 3-1 shot advantage in the second. The Herons then took momentum right back in the third with a 2-0 shot advantage.
Any time Ithaca pressed forward and tried to set up shop on offense, the Herons back defensive line pressed high and forced Ithaca turnovers or poor passes. Riskie noted that stepping up early on defense was a key entering the game.
“Part of the gameplan was to step up, intercept and win the 50-50 balls in the midfield,” Riskie said. “I think that, for the most part, we did that very well today.”
With a final quarter to play, the Herons knew that the Bombers were going to throw everything they had. William Smith responded by keeping possession, spreading the field and forcing Ithaca to chase.
The Bombers pressed even harder with 10 minutes to go but the Herons played with extreme poise.
“(Ithaca) did a great job of having their stick down,” Riskie said. “They were on their toes and made it tough for us. Some of the things we were telling our kids is to, ‘carry on angles, use space, pull around,’ but we had opportunities.”
With just over five minutes to go, the Herons were awarded a penalty in their own zone and had a chance to clear it with a free shot. Mary Kate Breward lined up a shot but was immediately swarmed by Ithaca.
Morgan Mullen stole the ball from Breward and thus had a 2-on-0 breakaway with Samantha Horowitz. A quick pass across to Horowitz and a tap-in tied the game at 1-1 with 5:17 remaining.
With the win, momentum and energy ripped from them, the Herons fell victim to a relentless Bombers attack. Ithaca took advantage of the new-found energy and scored the final goal with 11 seconds remaining off of a deflection out front.
“We’ve grown from where we were in the first game in September to where we are now,” Riskie said. “I’m so proud of the group for the things we’ve been implementing every day and identifying that we’re so close and I’m really proud of them for the hard-fought battle out there today.”
With a disappointing but learning moment in tow, the Herons’ next step to getting back to a top program is knowing that can play and beat teams like Ithaca, who sit atop the Liberty League.