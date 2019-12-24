GENEVA — Hobart linebacker Emmett Forde has earned a second All-America honor for his efforts during the 2019 season.
The junior was named to The Associated Press Division III All-America second team last week. Earlier this month, he was chosen to the American Football Coaches Association first team
Forde is the first Hobart player to earn a spot on the AP All-America teams since 2015 graduate and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Ali Marpet received second-team honors in 2014.
Since 1936, Statesmen have been honored by the Associated Press 16 times.
The 2019 Liberty League Defensive Player of the Year, Forde led Hobart with 81 tackles. He topped the Liberty League in tackles for loss with 21 and ranked 16th in the nation in tackles for loss per game (1.9). Forde also was tied for the league lead in fumbles forced (3) and fumbles recovered (2). He paced the team with seven sacks and also produced a pair of interceptions.
Forde was named the Liberty League Defensive Performer of the Week three times this season. He collected his first weekly award after logging eight tackles, 2.5 for loss, a sack and two interceptions in a 33-7 win over nationally ranked Brockport.
Forde picked up his second award just a week later.