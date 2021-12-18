CANTON, Ohio — Hobart College linebacker Emmett Forde was named to the 2021 D3football.com All-America first team for the second time in his collegiate career. Forde is the second Statesmen ever to do so.
It’s also his second All-America award this week, having been named to the American Football Coaches Association first team on Tuesday.
Since 2000, 21 Statesmen have earned 27 D3football.com All-America nods. A 2019 first team selection as well, Forde joins Tyre Coleman as the only Statesmen to be two-time first-team D3football.com All-Americans.
In total, Hobart has had five players earn D3football.com All-America honors in multiple seasons. Coleman, who also had an honorable mention nod, leads the way with three awards. Alex Bell garnered first- and third-team recognition. Devin Worthington received second-team and honorable mention and Tim Booth was a two-time honorable mention pick.
The two-time Liberty League Defensive Player of the Year, Forde led a Hobart defense that ranked 11th in the nation in team passing efficiency defense (95.74), 13th in scoring defense (12.6 ppg), 14th in passing yards allowed (152.5), 15th in third down percentage defense (.286) and 17th in total defense (252.9). He recorded 51 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Despite missing two games to injury, Forde still led the Liberty League in tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles.
In 39 career games, Forde produced 190 tackles, 43 for loss, 14.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He finished sixth on Hobart’s career tackles for loss list and 11th on the career sacks list.
In 2019, Forde was named to the D3football.com and AFCA All-America first teams and the Associated Press All-America second team. Only one other player in Hobart history has been named to all three teams in a season, current Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting offensive lineman Ali Marpet.